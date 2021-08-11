Hockenson, Hand Injuries Considered 'Minor'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell provides injury updates on players who did not complete practice Tuesday.

Detroit Lions emerging star tight end T.J. Hockenson did not compete Tuesday during the team’s training camp practice.

The third-year tight end was observed hitting the ground awkwardly in contact with defensive back Jeff Okudah during practice.

After the fall, Hockenson got up under his own power but did not participate in team competition drills.

Behind Hockenson, the Lions have some depth at the tight end position. Slated as the backup is Darren Fells, who is in his eighth year in the league and has caught 21 touchdowns in his career.

Also on the roster at the position are Alize Mack, Charlie Taumoepeau, Hunter Thedford and Brock Wright.

Last season, Hockenson played all 16 games and caught 67 passes for 723 yards. He was named a Pro Bowler, though an actual Pro Bowl was not held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Detroit’s 2021 second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike also has been very limited in training camp practice.

In a media session Wednesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell stressed that both Hockens and Onwuzurike were dealing with "minor" injuries.

Campbell said Onwuzurike had a tight back, a lingering issue from his time at Washington. The Lions sent him to a couple specialists to get evaluated.

The current plan is for Onwuzurike to take the field next week.

“Everything seems to be good,” Campbell said. “And so, we just chose to really think about rehab, strengthening, things of that nature this week and then let’s get him fired up next week.”

Friday at Ford Field. Campbell said he believes the starters will play “About a quarter.”

The Lions open preseason play against the Buffalo Bills at 7 p.m.

Dan Campbell’s odd job

During his recent media session, Campbell was asked about offensive lineman Evan Heim’s grit and commitment. Heim’s career was almost derailed as the coronavirus pandemic tore across the country.

As part of the 2020 draft class, Heim did not have an opportunity to shine in front of scouts at a pro day or the NFL combine. He went undrafted and took up a job with Amazon.

Heim continued to work out on the side and eventually got the call from the Detroit Lions.

On the subject of working for Amazon, Campbell was asked if he had ever worked any odd jobs. He said he’d worked on farms and at a chicken shack.

“I learned how to clean chicken,” Campbell said. “And I could do it blind, over and over. And I’ll never do it again. So I appreciate people that do that type of work, because it got old quick.”