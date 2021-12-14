Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Dan Campbell Reveals Worst Part of Roster Issues Prior to Broncos Game

    Last week was quite the challenging week for the Detroit Lions trying to prepare their roster to play the Denver Broncos.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions were not dealt a great hand in terms of the availability of a significant portion of their roster before taking the field against the Denver Broncos. 

    Besieged by an outbreak of the flu and the coronavirus, head coach Dan Campbell and his coaching staff were forced to piece together a lineup that included several members of the team's practice squad. 

    Speaking on the "Stoney and Jansen" radio show on 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday morning, Campbell revealed the worst part of trying to prepare his roster to play an NFL football game with so much uncertainty surrounding who was actually available. 

    "It's not even the fact that who do you got left, it's not knowing who you have left," Campbell said. "We went out basically almost all the way up until game time not knowing exactly who we're going to have." 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    aidan5

    Detroit Lions Select DE Aidan Hutchinson and WR Jahan Dotson in Latest Mock Draft

    Read more on the two players CBS Sports has the Detroit Lions selecting in its latest mock draft.

    beckham5

    Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Celebrates Touchdown With Detroit D.U.S.T. Reference

    Odell Beckham Jr. has one of the best touchdown celebrations of the season.

    USATSI_17346482_168388382_lowres

    Dan Campbell: 'We'll Go to War With the Guys We've Got'

    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell explains what his team has left to play for the last month of the season.

    Campbell explained further, "Now, we know who's ruled out to an extent -- the guys that are not (available), that have already tested positive or they're injured. But then, you're waiting. We had already made adjustments all the way up to Thursday  and it's like, 'You know what, this thing isn't over guys. We may lose another four or five guys on Saturday or the day before the game or whatever.' So, that's the hard part. Whatever it is or whoever's playing, you just want to prepare them. You want to be able to prepare that player to get ready to play and get him the reps or the walk-through reps. That's the hardest part about it. You hate it for them. It's almost not fair to them. So you just try to give them all you can give them." 

    USATSI_17346986_168388382_lowres
    News

    Dan Campbell Reveals Worst Part of Roster Issues Prior to Broncos Game

    just now
    aidan5
    News

    Detroit Lions Select DE Aidan Hutchinson and WR Jahan Dotson in Latest Mock Draft

    2 hours ago
    beckham5
    News

    Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Celebrates Touchdown With Detroit D.U.S.T. Reference

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17346482_168388382_lowres
    News

    Dan Campbell: 'We'll Go to War With the Guys We've Got'

    16 hours ago
    jacobs5
    News

    CB Jerry Jacobs Tears ACL, Out for Remainder of 2021 Season

    16 hours ago
    cardinals
    News

    Detroit Lions Open as 13.5-Point Underdogs against Arizona Cardinals

    16 hours ago
    lions5
    News

    Look: Tom Brady's Touchdown Pass to Breshad Perriman Is Going Viral

    16 hours ago
    alim5
    News

    Lions' Week 14 Grades

    Dec 13, 2021