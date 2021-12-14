Dan Campbell Reveals Worst Part of Roster Issues Prior to Broncos Game

Last week was quite the challenging week for the Detroit Lions trying to prepare their roster to play the Denver Broncos.

The Detroit Lions were not dealt a great hand in terms of the availability of a significant portion of their roster before taking the field against the Denver Broncos.

Besieged by an outbreak of the flu and the coronavirus, head coach Dan Campbell and his coaching staff were forced to piece together a lineup that included several members of the team's practice squad.

Speaking on the "Stoney and Jansen" radio show on 97.1 The Ticket Tuesday morning, Campbell revealed the worst part of trying to prepare his roster to play an NFL football game with so much uncertainty surrounding who was actually available.

"It's not even the fact that who do you got left, it's not knowing who you have left," Campbell said. "We went out basically almost all the way up until game time not knowing exactly who we're going to have."

Campbell explained further, "Now, we know who's ruled out to an extent -- the guys that are not (available), that have already tested positive or they're injured. But then, you're waiting. We had already made adjustments all the way up to Thursday and it's like, 'You know what, this thing isn't over guys. We may lose another four or five guys on Saturday or the day before the game or whatever.' So, that's the hard part. Whatever it is or whoever's playing, you just want to prepare them. You want to be able to prepare that player to get ready to play and get him the reps or the walk-through reps. That's the hardest part about it. You hate it for them. It's almost not fair to them. So you just try to give them all you can give them."