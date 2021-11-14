Dan Campbell Reveals He Took Over Play-Calling Duties From Anthony Lynn

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was in direct communication with Jared Goff and called plays offensively against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Sunday’s game was a new challenge.

In the team’s 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit’s first-year head coach took over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

NFL rules state only one coach can have direct contact with the quarterback. On Sunday, it was Campbell speaking to quarterback Jared Goff on the headset.

During the game, Campbell could be seen switching between channels on his headset, indicating he could be conversing with other members of the staff.

“This is a collaboration here,” Campbell said. “I’m taking a lot of input. I still talk to A-Lynn, plays come in. But yes, I was giving (play calls) to Jared (Goff).”

Lynn had called plays in previous games. Heading into this matchup, Campbell decided to switch it up.

“I thought, ‘Hey, one of the things is why don’t we change it up a bit?’” Campbell said. “I wanted to be able to talk to (Jared) in-game and sometimes I think when you’re able to get into the flow of the game when you’re the one who’s calling it, it helps to know exactly where to go.”

Throughout the game, Campbell said he still took suggestions and play calls from Lynn. Detroit's first-year head coach said he would evaluate his performance as a play-caller during the upcoming week and a decision will be made on whether he will continue play-calling going forward or not.

Goff dealing with injury, stays in game

Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff was dealing with what has been called a rib or oblique injury, limiting the passing game. Additionally, the conditions at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field were not ideal. Rain fell throughout the afternoon, hampering an already limited Lions passing attack.

Campbell said he thought about pulling Goff due to his injury, but conversations with coaches resulted in the quarterback staying in.

“I kept talking to our trainers and talking to (Goff) and talking to (quarterbacks coach Mark) Brunell,” Campbell said. “The consensus was to leave him in there. He felt good enough to do what he needed to do. So that’s what we did.”

Goff and the rest of the offense was helped by a solid performance from the run game, mainly D’Andre Swift’s career-high 130 yards. This showing made life easier for the Lions’ injured signal caller, which kept him in the game.

“We all felt like, okay, he’s good enough to stay in there,” Campbell said. “So that’s why I stuck with him. I have to go with my gut, look him in the eyes and I have to listen to him.”

© Kimberly P. Mitchell via Imagn Content Services, LLC