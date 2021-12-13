Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Dan Campbell: "We'll Go to War With the Guys We've Got"

    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell explains what his team has left to play for the last month of the season.
    Author:

    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn’t concerning himself with matters occurring with other teams or what is occurring collegiately. 

    After playing Sunday without 20% of his active roster, and losing two more players to injury early in the game, he didn’t use the low roster numbers as an excuse.

    “I don’t care who we have,” Campbell said. “We’ll go to war with the guys we’ve got, and it may be the same guys that you saw yesterday and we’ll have them as prepared as we can can get them and go and see what we can do.”

    Sunday, the Lions were defeated by the Broncos, 38-10. It was a tight first half that saw the Broncos pull away in the second half of the Week 14 contest. 

    Detroit was playing without several starters -- including T.J. Hockenson, D’Andre Swift, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Julian Okwara.

    To make matters worse, corner Jerry Jacobs was lost to an ACL injury on the first series of the game. Linebacker Alex Anzalone suffered an ankle injury but is day-to-day.

    “Certainly you loved what you saw out of Jerry,” Campbell said of his young corner, who will miss the rest of the year. “I think it gives us at least a jumpstart on what we have in the room.”

    Recommended Lions Articles

    jacobs5

    CB Jerry Jacobs Tears ACL, Out for Remainder of 2021 Season

    The successful rookie season of cornerback Jerry Jacobs has come to an end.

    cardinals

    Detroit Lions Open as 13.5-Point Underdogs against Arizona Cardinals

    The Detroit Lions will be significant home underdogs when they play the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at Ford Field.

    lions5

    Look: Tom Brady's Touchdown Pass to Breshad Perriman Is Going Viral

    On the day the Lions were officially eliminated from the playoffs, Breshad Perriman was on the receiving end of Tom Brady's 700th career touchdown pass.

    Asked Monday if he believes this team can still compete for victories, he was steadfast in his belief.

    “Yeah, I do,” Campbell said. “Look, they fought yesterday but the effort wasn’t good enough. The intent and all those things are there. I think these guys understand what’s expected and the vets that we have that trickles to the young guys. So yeah, I think we will. We’ve got to be able to put together a good game plan and we’ve got to be able to adapt and function with that game plan. It really goes without saying.”

    Notes

    • Campbell told reporters he had not paid too much attention to Michigan and Oregon in college football action. Those teams boast potential number one overall picks Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux, respectively.
    • Swift and Hockenson were feeling better on Monday and Campbell is hopeful they can return soon. They are also are day-to-day and will be monitored throughout this week ahead of the Cardinals game. 
    alim5
    jacobs5

    USATSI_17346482_168388382_lowres
    News

    Dan Campbell: "We'll Go to War With the Guys We've Got"

    just now
    jacobs5
    News

    CB Jerry Jacobs Tears ACL, Out for Remainder of 2021 Season

    2 hours ago
    cardinals
    News

    Detroit Lions Open as 13.5-Point Underdogs against Arizona Cardinals

    5 hours ago
    lions5
    News

    Look: Tom Brady's Touchdown Pass to Breshad Perriman Is Going Viral

    6 hours ago
    alim5
    News

    Lions' Week 14 Grades

    7 hours ago
    Detroit Lions vs Denver Broncos Slideshow
    News

    Snap Counts: Lions-Broncos

    8 hours ago
    lions5
    News

    Lions Fumble Opportunity to Build Momentum

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17346481_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions' Week 14 Studs and Duds

    19 hours ago