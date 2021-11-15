Campbell on Goff: It's 'Hard' to Say He Should Not Be Starting QB

Poor weather and an oblique injury didn’t do Jared Goff any favors in the Detroit Lions’ 16-16 Week 10 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Goff, who has struggled enough in 2021, finished regulation with just 54 yards passing. A pair of long completions helped his cause in the overtime period, giving him a final line of 114 yards through the air.

Yet, for the second straight game, the Lions went without a passing touchdown. The team’s sixth-year signal caller has been the target of much criticism, with much of it falling on his inability to stretch the field with his arm.

However, his head coach Dan Campbell remains steadfast in defense of his quarterback.

“It’s hard to say that he shouldn’t be the guy right now,” Campbell said. “It’s hard to say that. Because, there again, every time we try to throw it and drop back, just about, our protection breaks down.”

Campbell was honest in his critique of Goff, stating that not everything was up to the team’s standard.

“Yeah, there’s throws we want to see that he needs to make,” Campbell said. “There was a dart that we threw to (Kalif Raymond) that he should make, and he’s pissed off about it too. But ultimately, right now, I think he’s the guy that gives us the best chance.”

© Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Looking at kickers

Without starting kicker Austin Seibert, Campbell and his staff were forced to turn to Ryan Santoso to handle the kicking duties against the Steelers.

In his fourth game this season, the Minnesota product missed an extra point and what would’ve been the game-winning field goal. The miss, from 48 yards out, was short and to the right.

With Seibert on injured reserve, the Lions are in need of a reliable kicker until at least Thanksgiving. With Santoso’s struggles, Campbell said his team will bring in competitors in search of the best option.

“We’re gonna bring some guys in, work them out and see who the best man for the job is,” Campbell said.

Santoso is the fourth kicker the Lions have employed since the preseason, with both Zane Gonzalez and Randy Bullock being cut before the regular season and Seibert landing on injured reserve.

Notes