Dan Campbell Will Decide Friday If Jared Goff Plays against Browns

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will toss the football on Friday to determine if he is capable of starting in Week 11.

With starting quarterback Jared Goff dealing with an oblique injury, Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions could look to backup Tim Boyle to start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

A decision on Goff will likely be made today. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. If he’s unable to play, it’ll be the first time he’s missed a game as a member of the Lions.

“Goff will throw (Friday),” Campbell said. “Just to see where he’s at. But until we know more from there, we’re planning on Boyle and then certainly Blough’s ready.”

If Goff throws well, he could be splitting reps with Boyle Friday. This evaluation will be key to whether or not he takes the field Sunday.

“We’ve got to see how well he can throw before we start to give him reps,” Campbell said. “We’ll know that before we get into the live reps in practice. If we feel like he can throw, then we’ll get him some reps.”

Should Boyle get the start, it will be the first of his career. He’s thrown just four passes in his career, completing three for 15 yards.

The Eastern Kentucky product is known for having the ability to stretch the field, as he’s shown in various preseason reps over the last two seasons.

While Campbell said he’s not sure what starting the backup will do to the playbook, he noted that Boyle isn’t afraid to air the ball out.

“I’ll tell you this about Tim Boyle, he lacks zero confidence, I can tell you that,” Campbell said. “He’s got plenty of confidence, and so that’s a good thing but that can also, you know what I mean? We’ll see where this game goes. If he’s our guy, we’ll see where the weather takes us and where he takes us but I know this, we have to be smart with him.”

Campbell added that Boyle looked rusty in practice Wednesday but bounced back with a good Thursday practice.

Decker ‘Should be good’

While there’s uncertainty surrounding Goff, it seems that Taylor Decker is good to go. After missing practice Thursday, the former Ohio State Buckeye appears to be good to go.

“I think (Decker) is good,” Campbell said. “I think it was not as bad as we thought it could be, so I think we’re fine. He’s gonna be good to go and look, he’s tough. He’s gonna handle this well. Got it checked out and should be good.”

Concern was raised when Decker didn’t participate in practice Thursday after not being listed on the injury report Wednesday. He missed the first eight games of the season after suffering a finger injury and undergoing surgery. Last week’s tie with Pittsburgh marked his return to action.