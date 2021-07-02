Dan Campbell Tells Roster: 'I'm Not Gonna Wipe Your Butt'
New Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell wanted to set the tone early with members of the current roster.
According to Michael Silver, Campbell wanted to emphasize to his new team that he wanted to treat them like grown adults.
"I told (the players), honestly, day one, I said, 'Look, I'm not carrying your toilet paper around. I'm not gonna wipe your butt. You're gonna wipe your own butt. You handle it and I'll treat you like men until you prove otherwise.'"
Detroit's newest head coach is a stark contrast to Matt Patricia, who alienated many of the players, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, early in his tenure in Motown.
For Campbell, his vision is to let players be themselves while attempting to maximize their full potential out on the football field.
While the treatment of players will be paramount, the organization also recognizes the importance of rebuilding the roster with talented players.
In an interview with SiriusXM, Campbell noted the organization needed to "find football players that really believe in the way we believe and are cut from the same cloth. We felt that was important. We really wanted to focus on football players that have talent, not talented athletes that maybe can develop into football players. We wanted to kind of stay away from that.”
