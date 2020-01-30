Dan Orlovsky Says No to Detroit Drafting Tua Tagovailoa

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky sat down with the Detroit Free Press earlier on Thursday afternoon to discuss a myriad of topics in relation to the Detroit Lions.

Orlovsky is a known supporter of franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford, and does not believe it is in the best interests of the organization to draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the third pick in the NFL draft.

"A lot of times when you take a player -- mainly a quarterback, your job security is mainly dependent on performance. Tua is a totally different entity," Orlovsky told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

"It is going to take a lot of courage. It is going to take a general manager and head coach who are safe in their position. There is the potential that the injury is a real thing.

"We don't know right now. I think Tua will be a great pro. The reality is what it is. For a team to take him at three. I don't think a team should take Tua with the anticipation that he will play next year. It doesn't make sense. I think Matthew will play really good football for the next five, six years."

Orlovsky went on to express that the Lions are likely two really good players away from being considered among the upper echelon teams in the NFC.

