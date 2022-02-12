Skip to main content

D'Andre Swift Does Not Shy Away From Contact: 'He's Looking For It'

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift looks to initiate contact, says former teammate Adrian Peterson.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift appeared in 13 games in 2021, the same number he appeared in as a rookie. 

The talented running back has missed a combined seven games in the first two seasons of his National Football League career. 

Former teammate Adrian Peterson recently told the team website he is quite impressed with Swift's physical style of running, and his propensity to not shy away from contact. 

"He's one of those guys, he likes to be physical. That mindset like, 'Hey, you're not going to just hit me, I'm going to ram you, I'm going to initiate the contact.' He's looking for it, too," Peterson expressed.

"If the opportunity presents itself he's looking for that contact. You don't see that with a lot of smaller guys. He has a big heart, man. He's tough" Peterson commented further. "It's going to help him, too, because guys are going to know when they watch film like, 'he ain't messing around. This isn't a guy that's going to let us just tee off on him.'"

Despite concerns about injury, the future Hall of Fame running back expressed that defenders should take notice that teeing off on Swift might not be the best idea. 

With Ben Johnson being named the Lions new offensive coordinator, it will be intriguing to see which style of back Swift emerges into, as he progresses through his rookie contract. 

"I think the sky's the limit for him. He's one of those backs that's agile, and he runs the ball really hard. He's physical. You can do so much with him. He's a dynamic player," Peterson said. "The fact that he runs the ball so hard, too, I feel like that kind of puts him on a different level when you're talking about these dynamic backs."

