    • October 25, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    D'Andre Swift Explains Miscommunication with Jared Goff

    Detroit Lions could have scored an easy third quarter touchdown, but were forced to settle for a field goal.
    Author:

    In a game that required the Detroit Lions' offense to score points to keep up with the Los Angeles Rams, settling for field goals would eventually come back to haunt head coach Dan Campbell's team. 

    In the third quarter, it appeared quarterback Jared Goff and running back D'Andre Swift should have celebrated a very easy touchdown pass and reception. 

    Unfortunately, miscommunication has continued to negate scoring drives and opportunities for Anthony Lynn's offense to score many more points. 

    As a result of another failed opportunity to score a touchdown, Austin Seibert successfully kicked a field goal.

    After being outscored 11-3 in the second half, the Lions went on to lose to the Rams, 28-19, on the road at SoFi Stadium. 

    After the game, Swift accepted blame for the miscommunication. 

    "That's on me, I have to have firm feet. Stay firm in my route, too much drifting, I'm going to mess up the way he sees what I'm doing in my route," Swift said. "I've got to have firm feet and stay still. That's on me."

    Recommended Lions Articles

    walker5

    Snap Counts: Lions-Rams

    A review of the Detroit Lions' snap counts against the Los Angeles Rams.

    williams5

    Week 7 Grades: Trick Plays Make It Interesting, But Stafford Gets Last Laugh

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' positional grades, after their Week 7 loss to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

    lions5

    No Hollywood Ending for Jared Goff and 0-7 Detroit Lions

    Detroit Lions still remain as the only team in the NFL without a victory in 2021.

    Swift still remains the the Lions’ best offensive threat, as he secured eight receptions for 96 yards, including an early 63-yard touchdown reception to give the Lions an early 7-0 lead.

    “He's a stud. We've got to give him the ball," Campbell said following the game. "We can't get him the ball enough.”

    lions5

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    lions5
    News

    D'Andre Swift Explains Miscommunication with Jared Goff

    1 minute ago
    walker5
    News

    Snap Counts: Lions-Rams

    1 hour ago
    williams5
    News

    Week 7 Grades: Trick Plays Make It Interesting, But Stafford Gets Last Laugh

    2 hours ago
    lions5
    News

    No Hollywood Ending for Jared Goff and 0-7 Detroit Lions

    11 hours ago
    stafford5
    News

    Stafford: 'It Was Humbling' Seeing His Lions Jersey at Sofi Stadium

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17022678_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions' Week 7 Studs and Duds

    13 hours ago
    goff5
    News

    Four Takeaways from Lions' 28-19 Loss to Rams

    13 hours ago
    walker5
    News

    First-Half Analysis: Lions Competitive at SoFi Stadium

    15 hours ago