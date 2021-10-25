D'Andre Swift Explains Miscommunication with Jared Goff

Detroit Lions could have scored an easy third quarter touchdown, but were forced to settle for a field goal.

In a game that required the Detroit Lions' offense to score points to keep up with the Los Angeles Rams, settling for field goals would eventually come back to haunt head coach Dan Campbell's team.

In the third quarter, it appeared quarterback Jared Goff and running back D'Andre Swift should have celebrated a very easy touchdown pass and reception.

Unfortunately, miscommunication has continued to negate scoring drives and opportunities for Anthony Lynn's offense to score many more points.

As a result of another failed opportunity to score a touchdown, Austin Seibert successfully kicked a field goal.

After being outscored 11-3 in the second half, the Lions went on to lose to the Rams, 28-19, on the road at SoFi Stadium.

After the game, Swift accepted blame for the miscommunication.

"That's on me, I have to have firm feet. Stay firm in my route, too much drifting, I'm going to mess up the way he sees what I'm doing in my route," Swift said. "I've got to have firm feet and stay still. That's on me."

Swift still remains the the Lions’ best offensive threat, as he secured eight receptions for 96 yards, including an early 63-yard touchdown reception to give the Lions an early 7-0 lead.

“He's a stud. We've got to give him the ball," Campbell said following the game. "We can't get him the ball enough.”

