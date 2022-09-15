Skip to main content

D'Andre Swift Rolled His Ankle Against Eagles

Here is the latest on running back D'Andre Swift's injury.

Running back D'Andre Swift explained that he was absent from practice Wednesday after rolling his ankle in the season opener. 

Speaking with the Free Press, the speedy running back indicated the injury occurred in the second quarter of the team's season opening 38-35 loss to the Eagles at Ford Field. 

He expressed that his injury was nothing to be concerned about, likely indicating he should be available for the team's Week 2 contest against the Washington Commanders. 

“We came out, executed well the first drive. I feel like we left a lot out there. Too many third, three-and-outs," Swift said postgame. "We just let it slip away from us. We can’t spot them seven right before the half and play from behind. We let it slip away from us.”

Quarterback Jared Goff will continue to reap the rewards if the running game can continue to evolve and shine this season. 

He had his most success when running back Todd Gurley was a prolific back for the Los Angeles Rams. 

"We’ve got some good players, but Swift is, he’s a dynamic player for us and he’s the one guy that can take it anywhere," Dan Campbell said Sunday. "He can take it to the house from anywhere on the field and I’m glad he’s ours.”

