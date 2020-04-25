D'Andre Swift's Favorite Running Back Is Barry Sanders

New Lions running back D'Andre Swift told Detroit media via teleconference Friday night that his favorite football player is Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.

Sanders, who retired six months after Swift was born, excited fans for several seasons with his elusiveness and explosive runs.

Swift said he loves watching Sanders run, and has constantly heard about what an amazing player Sanders was with the Lions.

When asked about what he knows about the Lions and what excites him, Swift replied, "First thing that comes to mind is Barry Sanders. My favorite back of all-time. I don't have a favorite football team. I just like watching football in general."

He added, "Everybody was always talking about him (Sanders). Started watching film, highlights and just looking at his stats and they were unbelievable. As I got older, I tried to emulate my game to be like his in any way possible. I just loved watching him."

In college, Swift ran for 618 yards as a true freshman playing behind Sony Michel and last year's NFL rushing leader Nick Chubb.

As a starter, the ex-Bulldogs rusher secured 2,267 yards and 17 touchdowns his last two seasons.

Detroit has not had a back rush for 1,000 yards since Reggie Bush accomplished the feat in 2013.

Bush arrived to the Motor City near the end of his career.

If Swift can deliver anywhere near the level of production as Sanders, he will help a rushing attack desperately in need of a shot in the arm.

