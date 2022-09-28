D'Andre Swift Trending Towards Not Playing Against Seahawks

The Detroit Lions will now turn their attention to begin their preparations for the Seattle Seahawks.

Unfortunately, the team will likely be without one of their top offensive weapons this week.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters that their talented running back D'Andre Swift would have to make "significant" improvements over the next four days in order to be able to suit up and play at Ford Field.

Heading into Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings, Swift was dealing with a nagging ankle injury.

Unfortunately, he also suffered a shoulder injury in the team's 28-24 loss on the road to their divisional rival.

"We don't play today," wide receiver's coach Antwaan Randle El said.

There is still time over the next four days for players to rehabilitate and play this weekend.

The team will now look to Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds to shoulder the burden rushing the football this week.

Injuries mounting

After a tough loss, the team will be without several players at the team's practice facility on Wednesday.

Those not practicing on Wednesday include Swift, Frank Ragnow, T.J. Hockenson, Jonah Jackson, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds.

DJ Chark was available earlier on Wednesday for the walkthrough and could still practice, but he could also sit out the first practice of the week.

The first official injury report will be released Wednesday afternoon.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER