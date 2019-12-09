Lion
Maven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Darius Slay Does Not Pay Attention to Matt Patricia's Job Status

John Maakaron

There are not many things players on the Lions roster can say at this point in their season.

Despite being a competitive group that has not quit, the results reflect a team not good enough to compete in the NFL. A team not constructed with enough depth to compete when injuries arise.

Naturally, the questions have been asked weekly regarding Matt Patricia's job status. 

Following the Lions 20-7 loss to the Vikings, cornerback Darius Slay was asked about all the scrutiny Patricia has faced.

"I do not know anything about it. It is not my problem," Slay said. "That is up to Miss (Martha) Ford or whoever deals with that, but I do not pay any attention to it."

USATSI_13767529_168388382_lowres
© Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Others on Sunday were asked about Patricia and does all the losing negate the validity of the current head coaches message. 

“The messages may be the same week after week, but that doesn’t mean it’s not valid, so I don’t think it’s lost any validity in that aspect,” Taylor Decker said. “There is a lot of stuff that we do out there to really shoot ourselves in the foot. That comes down to our execution, preparation, and our overall individual performances."

Tracy Walker explained, “No, because at the end of the day he is telling us the right thing. We just keep beating ourselves. Like I said, we got to continue to go out there and work to fix these same problems because if you do not fix them, they are going to continue to keep happening.”  

Read Next: Lions are currently drafting 5th in 2020 NFL Draft

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Matt Patricia: 'I Know What the NFL is About'

John Maakaron
1 0

Matt Patricia was asked about the scrutiny surround his job status

Lions are Currently Drafting 5th in 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron
0

Lions move up one spot after losing to the Vikings Sunday

LB Jarrad Davis Injured Against Vikings

John Maakaron
0

Jarrad Davis is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Lions Take on Vikings in Week 14 Matchup

John Maakaron
0

Log on and join the in-game discussion, as we LIVE blog the Lions-Vikings Week 14 contest

Vikings Leaps and Bounds Better than Lions

John Maakaron
0

Lions lose to Vikings to fall to 3-9-1

Lions Fans Are Split on Keeping Stafford for Future

John Maakaron
0

Radio host says Lions should trade Stafford for two first round draft picks

3 Lions to Watch Out For against the Vikings

Vito Chirco
0

These three Lions will play a big role in whether or not Detroit pulls off the upset victory against the Vikings

SI Lions Maven Predictions: Lions-Vikings

John Maakaron
0

Logan Lamorandier, Adam Strozynski, Lance Caporossi, and John Maakaron of SI Lions Maven provide their predictions for today's contest between the Lions and Vikings

Detroit Lions to Wear Custom Cleats for 'My Cause, My Cleats' Week

John Maakaron
0

Check out these Detroit Lions custom cleats

Video: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 14 Preview

John Maakaron
0

Lions-Vikings Week 14 Preview Video