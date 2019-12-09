Darius Slay Does Not Pay Attention to Matt Patricia's Job Status

There are not many things players on the Lions roster can say at this point in their season.

Despite being a competitive group that has not quit, the results reflect a team not good enough to compete in the NFL. A team not constructed with enough depth to compete when injuries arise.

Naturally, the questions have been asked weekly regarding Matt Patricia's job status.

Following the Lions 20-7 loss to the Vikings, cornerback Darius Slay was asked about all the scrutiny Patricia has faced.

"I do not know anything about it. It is not my problem," Slay said. "That is up to Miss (Martha) Ford or whoever deals with that, but I do not pay any attention to it."

© Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Others on Sunday were asked about Patricia and does all the losing negate the validity of the current head coaches message.

“The messages may be the same week after week, but that doesn’t mean it’s not valid, so I don’t think it’s lost any validity in that aspect,” Taylor Decker said. “There is a lot of stuff that we do out there to really shoot ourselves in the foot. That comes down to our execution, preparation, and our overall individual performances."

Tracy Walker explained, “No, because at the end of the day he is telling us the right thing. We just keep beating ourselves. Like I said, we got to continue to go out there and work to fix these same problems because if you do not fix them, they are going to continue to keep happening.”

