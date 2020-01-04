Darius Slay Launches YouTube Channel

It's no secret that Lions cornerback Darius Slay loves video games. When there is downtime during the regular season, Slay can often be found online playing NBA 2K and PUBG.

Slay isn't shy either about his skills playing games online. Oftentimes, he has referenced himself as one of the best to ever play NBA 2K and FIFA soccer.

He regularly uses his social media platform to invite others to play online to compete against him.

Recently, Slay launched his own YouTube Channel to stream video games that he is playing.

Subscribers of his channel can watch and follow along. He currently has five streams posted to his YouTube page.

