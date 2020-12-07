Bevell Says Rod Wood 'Definitely Involved' in Roster Conversations

Since the dismissal of former general manager Bob Quinn, many are wondering how the Detroit Lions' roster decisions are being made in his absence.

When asked Monday during his media session, interim head coach Darrell Bevell expressed that he speaks with Lance Newmark, Kyle O'Brien, Mike Disner, Rob Lohman, and Rod Wood when it comes to roster moves.

When asked to clarify team president Rod Wood's role in decision making, Bevell expressed that Wood is 'definitely involved' in roster conversations.

"He's definitely involved in the conversation, yes," Bevell said.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Reason wide receiver Marvin Hall waived

A surprise roster move was announced prior to the game on Sunday and involved one of Detroit's big-play threats on offense.

It was officially announced that Marvin Hall would be waived on Saturday and Bevell addressed the reason why on Monday when asked.

"Marvin's a guy that I really enjoyed having on our team. He's a guy that I have a lot of respect for," he said. He's made some big plays for us. There's a lot that goes into it in terms of roster spots and more than just play on the field. We just made a decision to move on. We have Mohammed Sanu. I think he came in and we kind of saw what he was able to do, make really some big plays for us. I do wish Marvin -- M.H. we call him -- the best of luck. Like I told him, I know he's going to end up on a roster somewhere."

Couldn't have written a better script

For a coach winning his first game at the helm, it went as well as Bevell could have asked for.

A point he noted was the script couldn't have gone better for him on Sunday, defeating the Bears for his first career head coaching victory in the NFL.

Also, the manner in which the team played really was reflective of how he wanted the team to look out on the football field.

"I think the thing that made me the proudest was the people that were sending me texts and all those phone calls and those kinds of things just talked about what it looked like on TV and how much fun that the guys were having and how much energy they had," he said.

Bevell explained further, "And that was the main goal for me because I thought if I can get those guys, you know, playing for the love of the game and like they were 10-year-old kids again, then that would make an impact. And just for them to be able to give me that feedback and say, 'Man, I can't believe what those guys looked like. It looked like they're having a great time and that they were playing hard.' Those kinds of things we're big for me."

Not included in the list of messages was former head coach Matt Patricia, who reportedly did not reach out to Bevell after the Lions victory.

