    November 19, 2021
    Updated:
    Original:

    Darren McCarty Has Bold Opinion about Taylor Decker Rant

    Former four-time Stanley Cup Champion Darren McCarty weighed in on Taylor Decker's media rant.
    Left tackle Taylor Decker made waves earlier this week when he took the media to task for questioning his finger injury and for suggesting the Detroit Lions should entertain trade offers for him. 

    “I don’t feel like it’s been deserved," said Decker. "I do feel like people within the building, and I do feel like a lot of fans appreciate me and what I can do for this team. But yeah, the media pretty much all year has been pretty negative around me. I’m not going to act like I like that. I think it was bulls**t. I’ve played a lot of football here and I think I’ve played well.”

    On Tuesday's edition of "Big D Energy" on Woodward Sports Network, former Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty had a strong reaction to Decker sharing his feelings publicly. 

    In a debate with former Lion Joique Bell, McCarty explained that things likely would have been handled vastly different in the Red Wings locker room. 

    "Worry about winning games instead of worrying about some media guy being mad at you," McCarty passionately stated. "It's a freaking joke. ... It's such BS to what's important. So don't let it. It shows you how mentally soft it is in that locker room. Because that's a leader and he's showing you. If Taylor Decker is your leader and he's showing you what bothers him. Outside noise." 

    Dan Skipper returns to roster

    With Decker missing practice on Thursday, it was reported by the Free Press on Thursday afternoon that Dan Skipper will re-sign with the Lions. 

    Skipper joined Detroit back in November of 2019 via waivers from the Houston Texans.

    The veteran lineman has had previous stops with the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys. 

