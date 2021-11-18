Is David Bell Lions' WR of Future?

Read more on Purdue wide receiver David Bell being the Detroit Lions' future No. 1 wideout.

Detroit’s scouts are out scouring the nation for wide receivers, and hopefully for Lions fans, they have Purdue’s David Bell targeted.

I really like Bell, and I do not like many of these prospects. It takes a lot more than a prospect having the height, weight and speed to catch my attention.

While many teams in the NFL have 300-400 college prospects on their draft boards, I subscribe to the Bill Belichick philosophy of having 30-70 guys on my board. That does not mean the others will not play in the NFL, I just would not and can not recommend them.

Players who are special just jump off the screen, and Bell pops right out when the film goes on. Bell has several rare star qualities that would shine in Detroit.

This guy will be a superstar in the National Football League. Detroit needs to find a way to package its 27th pick (via the Rams) and their second-round pick to move up to get Bell, after it selects another prospect in the top five.

It is all about getting dynamic playmakers - - and Bell is just that.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

#3 WR David Bell - 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Games reviewed in 2021: Ohio State, Notre Dame and Iowa

Grade: First round

NFL comparables: David Boston and Jimmy Smith

Interesting background notes: Played on high school state championship basketball team

Scouting Report

Physical, athletic wide receiver with good playing speed and quickness, with great ball-tracking skills and hands. Good get-off. Fluid-looking. Can drive corners downfield. Shows ability to have fast, choppy feet, coming off the line of scrimmage. Outstanding hip flexibility. Can crisply change direction at the route-break points to gain the needed separation. Can really snap it off. Does a good job using his body to shield defenders and get the ball. Strong and confident hands. Plucks ball. Excels at all three route levels. Runs clean routes. Will go into traffic. Will go across the middle. Works short game well. Tough. Can mix it up.

Has ability to pick up yardage after the catch (YAC). Showed stiff arm. Not the easiest to bring down. Does a nice job working back towards the quarterback, making himself available downfield. Good instincts. Excellent deep ability, and can create route leverage. Great ball-tracking skills. Can go up and get it. Will win 50-50 balls. Great concentration. Adequate run blocker. Works it a little. Shows some emotion, and can get fired up. Plays like it matters. A lot for defenders to handle. A lot of star qualities. Exciting. Makes it look easy. NFL elite level, blue-chip prospect.

There is a number of wide receivers on every NFL roster, but it is the little things that separate those who are average from those who are good and those who are great.

Bell shows the ability to do a number of special things, which most wide receivers in the NFL cannot do.

This one is easy math.

Detroit will never win anything with a tight end and a running back as its leading receivers.



Bell has what it takes, and Detroit general manager Brad Holmes has to do whatever it takes to put him in a Lions helmet.

This is the kind of move that actually changes a culture. For a team even to have a chance to win, it needs a great wide receiver.