David Blough Signs to Play with NFC North Rival

It was expected that backup quarterback David Blough would remain with the Detroit Lions organization, at least on the practice squad.

After clearing waivers, Blough has made a decision regarding his NFL future.

According to the NFL Network, the 27-year-old quarterback will sign with the Minnesota Vikings, and join their practice squad.

The veteran quarterback was traded to Detroit by the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

In his three years playing in Motown, Blough made five starts, but could not secure a victory, going 0-5.

In seven career games, he tallied 1,033 passing yards, with four touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell expressed the team was in search of a backup who could step up and fill in, should Goff go down with an injury.

"I think it's what anybody would think for the position, and is it somebody we know can come in and, if something happens, you know, that they can steer the ship and they can sustain and win some games," said Campbell. "If you lose your starter for two or three games, can they win those games for you, is what you've got to decide. So, that's what we're wrestling with."

