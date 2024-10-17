David Montgomery Contract Extension Details Explored
The Detroit Lions have made multiple moves to lock up more pieces of their core over the last week.
It started on Saturday, when reports surfaced that running back David Montgomery had inked a two-year contract extension, keeping him with the organization through 2027.
The two-year extension is worth a reported $18.25 million over two years and will go into effect after next season, which would mark the conclusion of his current contract. The extension comes with around $10.5 million guaranteed.
Originally, Montgomery signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Lions during the 2023 offseason. In his second year with the organization, he has become a big part of the offense.
Through five games, Montgomery has rushed for 351 yards and six touchdowns for the Lions. He and Jahmyr Gibbs have earned the 'Sonic and Knuckles' moniker for the way their different styles blend together to help the offense.
As a result of the extenion, Montgomery's cap number in 2024 lowers by about $1.7 million, according to OverTheCap.com. However, his cap number in 2025 will increase by about $1.25 million.
Here's a look at the details of Montgomery's contract extension.
2024
Base salary: $2,270,833
Prorated bonus: $2,370,833
Dead cap money: $13,875,000
Cap number: $5,053,041
Per game roster bonus: $500,000
2025
Base salary: $5,490,000
Prorated bonus: $2,370,833
Dead cap money: $9,233,334
Cap number: $8,370,833
Per game roster bonus: $510,000
2026
Base salary: $5,490,000
Prorated bonus: $2,370,833
Dead cap money: $4,862,501
Cap number: $8,370,833
Per game roster bonus: $510,000
2027
Base salary: $7,490,000
Prorated bonus: $1,245,833
Dead cap money: $2,491,668
Cap number: $10,245,833
Per game Roster bonus: $510,000