Lions Rule Carlton Davis, Taylor Decker Out Against Bears
The Detroit Lions released their Week 13 injury designations ahead of their Thanksgiving contest against the Chicago Bears.
Veteran cornerback Carlton Davis, who is currently dealing with a knee and thumb injury, was officially ruled out.
Taylor Decker was ruled out as well, while wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back David Montgomery were deemed questionable.
Dan Campbell expressed to reporters this week whether he had seen anything different schematically on film after the Bears changed who was running the offense.
“There is more quick game. There’s a lot more quick game, get the ball out, pretty simple progressions that he’s doing really well with," Campbell said about the Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. "You watch him, bam, bam, bam, he’s working across the board, flipping his hips, processes it pretty fast, and if it’s not there then he takes off. I kind of mentioned there is some shift, motions, perfect plays, kills, so there’s a little bit of that that’s different than it was but they’re still doing some of the same things."
The Bears went to Thomas Brown to run the offense after Shane Waldron was relieved of his offensive coordinator duties.
Campbell explained further, "They’re trying to give him the best opportunity to have success or with any offense as much as you can. ‘We get this look, this is what we run. We get the other, we go to this, or I give you the ability to give an alert. Or this is the best route out here to my three-man side versus Cover 2, Cover 1, press on one, off on two.’ Whatever that is, so that helps because now you’re not worried about, ‘I got to call this and run it against anything they could possibly give me. I know what it is and it’s the best opportunity to have success.’”
Lions Week 13 Wednesday injury report
Carlton Davis -- OUT (Knee/Thumb)
Taylor Decker -- OUT (Knee)
Amon-Ra St. Brown -- Questionable (Knee)
David Montgomery -- Questionable (Shoulder)