Davis Returns to Practice, Zeitler's Game Status Unclear
The Detroit Lions will need to be close to fully operational heading into a pivotal divisional showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings, who enter Sunday's game unbeaten, boast a talented wide receiving corps led by All-Pro Justin Jefferson and upstart second-year wideout Jordan Addison. As a result, the Lions will be tested in the secondary.
Top cornerback Carlton Davis had missed the previous two days of practice with a quad injury, but coach Dan Campbell said the veteran will return to practice on Friday and is trending in the right direction toward playing on Sunday.
The outlook isn't so positive for starting left guard Kevin Zeitler, who suffered a hip injury in practice after taking a rest day on Wednesday. Campbell wouldn't rule out the veteran lineman, but had a grim status update ahead of Sunday's game.
Zeitler has been a big part of Detroit's successful run game, with an 82.1 overall offensive grade and a 79.7 run blocking grade via Pro Football Focus.
"I don't know. Look, if you're asking me, it's gonna be hard to saying he's playing," Campbell explained. "But I don't want to say he's out right now. I'm not there yet."
If Zeitler is unable to go, the Lions will turn to Kayode Awosika at right guard. Awosika has already made one start in 2024, slotting in at left guard when Frank Ragnow was sidelined and Graham Glasgow slid in at center.
"If he can't, Kayode (Awosika) will be ready to roll," Campbell explained. "Kayode's played plenty for us and taken a ton of reps, so it's good."
Campbell doesn't see new defensive end Isaiah Thomas making his Lions debut on Sunday, but offered an encouraging message to the young defender in a 1-on-1 meeting.
The coach joked that Thomas looked good in his acclimation up downs and explained that he and general manager Brad Holmes both liked the player when he was coming out of college during the 2022 Draft.
"I said, 'Hey, you come in here and learn what we're doing and just continue to develop and keep working.' I already like his work ethic, and you earn everything you get here. So you go, you compete, and we'll take it where it goes. I don't see him being up this week," Campbell explained. "But he's here for a reason, and that's to get a look at him and let him compete with all those other guys."