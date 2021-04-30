Day 2 NFL Draft Crushes for Lions

These three players would also aid the Detroit Lions in their rebuilding process

After the first night of the NFL Draft, supporters of the Detroit Lions are as close to unified as they have been in quite some time.

When local and national pundits applaud the first selection and begin to discuss a player having an immediate impact, your organization is off to a good start during the three-day draft.

For Lions general manager Brad Holmes, the success or failure of his regime will be determined by the selections he makes on Days 2 and 3.

Make the right call and the rebuild could deliver results much quicker. If the front office reaches on too many players or ends up selecting too many players who end up flaming out, unemployment awaits.

These are three players that could be selected on Day 2 that would satisfy both the supporters of the Lions and the front office.

LSU linebacker Jabril Cox

Cox is a speedy linebacker with solid cover skills.

Detroit's linebacking corps is in desperate need of an upgrade, and Cox could immediately step on the field and contribute.

If the Lions select him, he could easily become a solid, three-down starter within his first couple of seasons in the league.

Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore

Jared Goff was traded to the Detroit Lions after a falling out with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

To aid Goff, Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn could easily find a way to get a talent like Moore involved in Detroit's offense, due to Moore's excellent play in the slot.

At this point, it may take some more draft luck for Moore to fall to the Lions, as he has been projected to be taken by the Carolina Panthers in many Day 2 mock drafts.

Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Owusu-Koramoah checks every box a defense would covet, as he recorded 142 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one interception, five forced fumbles, seven pass deflections and four fumble recoveries in college.

The Lions' defense is in massive need of an overhaul, and must acquire as much talent as possible.

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "Owusu-Koramoah actually does some nice work in man-to-man coverage, quickly closing to make plays on the football. No matter where the ball is, he always seems to be involved. At 6-foot-1 and 216 pounds, he is a tweener who is a bit of an odd fit schematically. Without the power profile to be a fulltime linebacker in the box and coverage variance to be a safety, Owusu-Koramoah is a positionless player who some teams will value more than others. For creative defensive coordinators, he will be a chess piece to use in a variety of ways. For those teams in the market for athletic playmakers on the defensive side, Owusu-Koramoah is just what the doctor ordered."

