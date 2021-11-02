National Media Outlet Calls for Campbell to Be on Hot Seat

Two national media outlets bring up Jim Caldwell following Detroit Lions blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The legend of Jim Caldwell has been fascinating to observe since he was relieved of his duties following the conclusion of the 2017 season.

With Detroit, Caldwell coached four seasons, and amassed a 36-28 mark, including two playoff appearances.

Unfortunately, the organization has taken a nosedive since 2018.

Matt Patricia barely lasted 2.5 seasons, and new head coach Dan Campbell is off to a disappointing 0-8 start in his first season in Motown.

Despite Campbell's popularity, he has already blamed himself twice for his team not being competitive against their opponent.

On Monday, Deadspin called for Campbell to be placed on the proverbial "hot seat" based on how the organization treated one of their most successful coaches.

"When former Lions owner Martha Ford and former general manager Bob Quinn fired Caldwell on New Year’s Day in 2018 because his 9-7 record that season wasn’t “good enough,” it was a slap in the face," writer Carron Phillips explained.

Similarly, USA Today columnist Nancy Armour brought up on Sunday that it did not appear the Lions were nowhere near the next level after moving on from Jim Caldwell.

Armour tweeted on Sunday, "Remember when Jim Caldwell was fired after back-to-back 9-7 seasons because Lions wanted “to take this team to the next level and that's winning championship?"

All of the misfires have proven to be highly detrimental to the success of the Lions' organization.

Sad but true, it continues to come back to the idea that Caldwell was vastly underappreciated during his tenure.

Caldwell is likely to have a better record in Motown than any coach tasked with fixing the problem who eventually flamed out.

Campbell signed a six-year contract and is in the first year of a rebuild.

His time on the hot seat will likely come, but it is premature to talk about his firing before he is able to get his quarterback and a roster full of players that he has a say in bringing in to the organization.