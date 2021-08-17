Defensive Players on Detroit Lions' Roster Bubble

List of players on defense that could be on the bubble of making the Detroit Lions' roster in 2021.

The Detroit Lions front office along with head coach Dan Campbell must now begin the process of evaluating which players are going to make the team's 53-man roster.

Currently, the roster sits at 87 players after running back Michael Warren, cornerback Alex Brown and tight end Charlie Taumoepeau were officially released earlier this week.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team must cut two players to reach a total of 85 players by the 4 p.m. deadline.

Campbell was asked at his pre-practice media session on Monday how he plans to approach this week knowing key roster decisions must be made.

“That’s always tough. We already had to make a couple of tough decisions," he said. "Those that are out here working their rear off and giving it everything that they’ve got, you’re always mindful of that and appreciate that, but it is a hard business. I think everything from our standpoint is two-fold, number one, ‘How do we get ourselves ready for San Francisco?’ And then also continue to evaluate who is going to be on this roster, who we think can make this roster and help us win. I think that’s the focus this week.”

Here is a list of defensive players who must continue to impress the next couple of weeks of training camp.

John Penisini (DL)

P.J. Johnson (DL)

Miles Brown (DL)

Michael Barnett (DL)

Jashon Cornell (DL)

Jahlani Tavai (LB)

Shaun Dion Hamilton (LB)

Tavante Beckett (LB)

Robert McCray (LB)

Corn Elder (DB)

A.J. Parker (DB)

Alijah Holder (DB)

Bobby Price (DB)

