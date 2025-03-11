Derrick Barnes Contract Details Revealed
The Detroit Lions brought back another core piece of their 2021 Draft class by resigning linebacker Derrick Barnes prior to the start of the NFL's legal tampering period.
With free agency officially beginning Wednesday and teams being able to connect with agents to negotiate deals beginning Monday at noon, the Lions were able to keep Barnes off the free agent market by finalizing the extension on Friday.
In total, Barnes' extension is worth $25.5 million over three years. The deal comes with $16 million in guaranteed money.
The Purdue was limited to just three games last season due to a knee injury suffered against the Arizona Cardinals. In those three games, Barnes notched 10 combined tackles and a pass defensed.
Barnes has played in 51 games with 26 starts over his four-year career with the Lions. He has 205 career combined tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four sacks. The veteran defender also had the game-clinching interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the 2023 season, sending Detroit to the NFC Championship game.
Here is a breakdown of Barnes' contract extension with the Lions that will keep him in Detroit through the 2027 season.
2025
Base salary: $1,170,000
Prorated signing bonus: $2,106,666
Cap number: $3,786,666
Roster bonus: $510,000
Guaranteed salary: $1,680,000
Playtime incentives: $500,000
2026
Base salary: $7,490,000
Prorated signing bonus: $2,106,666
Cap number: $10,106,666
Roster bonus: $510,000
Guaranteed salary: $8,000,000
Playtime incentives: $500,000
2027
Base salary: $7,490,000
Prorated signing bonus: $2,106,666
Cap number: $10,106,666
Roster bonus: $510,000
Guaranteed salary: $7,490,0000
Playtime incentives: $500,000