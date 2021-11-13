Derrick Barnes: Najee Harris 'Doesn't Go Down'

Read more on Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes' comments regarding Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris and his personal start to the 2021 season.

Through the Pittsburgh Steelers' first eight games of the 2021 season, rookie running back Najee Harris has emerged as one of the team's top offensive weapons.

The Alabama product leads the Steelers with six total touchdowns (four rushing and two receiving), and he's amassed 830 yards from scrimmage on 190 combined rushing attempts and receptions (4.4 scrimmage yards per touch).

Lions first-year linebacker Derrick Barnes understands that Harris will be a focal point of the Steelers' offense when the two squads meet up Sunday in Pittsburgh for their Week 10 matchup.

"He doesn't go down," Barnes said during his media session Friday. "He's going to break tackles. It's kind of like, you have to group tackle him, like you have to team tackle him. He's a good running back, has good feet, plays downhill."

Barnes added that tackling is the key to success for Detroit as a defense against Harris and the Steelers -- something that the Lions struggled to efficiently do in their 44-6 loss in Week 8 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barnes and his teammates must improve upon wrapping up opponents in the open field, and they've taken the time in practice to work on it leading up to their contest at Heinz Field.

"If you just practice every day as if it's a game rep, I think you'll be good," Barnes said when it comes to getting better at tackling. "We're kind of trying to keep guys healthy. You know, we're in the middle of the season, so we don't do too much pads. But, it's all mental, honestly. And preparing yourself for the game, whether it's breaking down right or making sure that your pad level is low and when you're coming up to make tackles, that you're in the right position to make tackles. So, it's just small things and details."

Barnes, a fourth-round pick of the Lions in the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 113 overall), has recorded 34 total tackles, including two tackles for loss, and a pass defensed in his first eight career NFL games (three starts).

The onus is now on the Purdue product to continue to take steps forward, and after reviewing his game film from the first half of the season, he knows there are specific things he can do to make that happen.

"There's room for improvement," Barnes told reporters. "Definitely getting better every day, but there are certain things that I can get better at. Whether it's in coverage, whether it's against the run, it's just small things."

He added, "I just want to get better and elevate my game, and become a leader, become more vocal."

Barnes and the Lions (0-8) will square off with the Steelers (5-3) Sunday at 1 p.m. (EST).