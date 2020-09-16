Veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant will have an opportunity to suit up and play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Trufant, acquired this past offseason to replace Darius Slay, was injured in Detroit's 27-23 season opening loss at Ford Field.

"CB Desmond Trufant avoided a significant hamstring injury and will have a chance to play Sunday against the #Packers, per sources. Some good news on a day Detroit put Justin Coleman on IR, as Aaron Rodgers awaits," tweeted Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on Tuesday evening.

Stopping Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay's offense looked formidable in their 43-34 victory over Minnesota.

Rodgers completed 32 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns, aiding Matt LaFleur and the Packers in making an early statement in the NFC North.

Defensive coordinator Cory Undlin was asked Tuesday in a video conference the challenges of stopping future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"You've got to have everything covered," Undlin said. "Let's just start with the pass rush. You've got to try to hopefully put some pressure on the guy who doesn't stand back there. He's really good at extending plays. He obviously can throw the ball all over the field. He can make every throw -- short, long, deep across the field, both sidelines. Doesn't matter. So you've got to have some tight coverage on the guy."

