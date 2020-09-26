Desmond Trufant Won't Play Sunday against Cardinals

The Detroit Lions will again be without veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant.

On Saturday, the team announced that he was officially ruled out to take the field against the Arizona Cardinals.

The veteran cornerback has been dealing with a hamstring injury for the past few weeks.

Their was slight hope that he could return to aid the team's struggling secondary after he participated in a few drills this week in practice.

Head coach Matt Patricia has noted the team is taking precautions with hamstring injuries on the roster to avoid having a 2-3 week injury linger -- causing a player to miss significantly more time away from the field.

Second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye and rookie Jeff Okudah now must contend with DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Andy Isabella.

Okudah will be looking to rebound from a less than stellar rookie debut against the Packers last weekend.

Detroit comes in having lost 11 consecutive games, and have lost their last four games despite having held double-digit leads.

Last season, Detroit tied Arizona in their 2019 season debut, 27-27.

