Acquisition of CB Desmond Trufant Signals Slay's Days are Numbered

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions are acquiring former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant, according to Jordan Schulz of ESPN.

The contract agreement is reportedly for two-years and $21 million. 

Since 2013, the 29-year-old cornerback has recorded 13 interceptions, including four in 2019. 

Now that the Lions have signed another cornerback for less than what Darius Slay is seeking, the likelihood is that the organization will continue to shop Slay on the trade market. 

"Now that the Lions have signed former Falcons’ CB Desmond Trufant, it allows them to continue shopping CB Darius Slay," Adam Schefter tweeted. 

Trufant is a former first-round pick of the Falcons. During his rookie season, he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

He earned his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2015 and has been a productive member of the Falcons secondary.

In 2019, Trufant missed four games due to a toe injury. His season ended following Week 14 after he broke his forearm. 

Despite the injuries, Trufant's four interceptions were a career high. He's been relatively reliable throughout his career and has not had too many significant injuries.

General manager Bob Quinn is hoping that Trufant can be a cornerback on the outside to either complement Slay or mentor the potential first-round pick, Jeff Okudah. 

