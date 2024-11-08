'Detroit Truly Has Changed': Former Lions DT Praises Team
The new methods in which the Detroit Lions operate have garnered a significant amount of attention from current and past NFL players.
Prior to Dan Campbell's arrival, the organization was critiqued heavily for their treatment of players during the Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn regime.
When Za'Darius Smith was traded to the Lions this week, a decision was made to give the veteran two days off before requiring him to report on Friday before the game against the Houston Texans.
The 32-year-old was scheduled to be on his bye week with his former team, so being dealt likely disrupted his plans.
Detroit's decision caught the attention of Damon "Snacks" Harrison, who played in Motown in 2018-2019.
Harrison wrote on social media, "Detroit truly has changed...them folks threw me out there ASAP with swollen knees from the plane ride."
Former Lions cornerback Darius Slay famously feuded with Patricia, due to feeling disrespected by the former head man.
Patricia told Slay in front of the team he did not feel he was an elite player, despite the talented defensive back leading the NFL in interceptions (8) in 2017.
"That told me right there that he didn't have no respect for me," Slay said, via ESPN. "He told me I was a good player, but then to tell me what I'm not, so I said, OK. I just took that to the chin and said, 'OK, that's cool.' Then I bounced back to two back-to-back Pro Bowlers on him. Let him know how elite I was."
Detroit's new culture and leadership has now made the team a destination players enjoy being around and has resulted in a turnaround for the franchise.
The team has started 7-1 for the first time since 1956.
