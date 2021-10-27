Detroit Lions' Wednesday Practice Report

    • October 27, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Detroit Lions' Week 8 2021 Wednesday Practice Report

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 8 practice report released Wednesday.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Wednesday to begin their preparations for the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon. 

    For Lions head coach Dan Campbell, frustrations have started to increase since the team played very aggressively on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, but still ended up leaving SoFi Stadium with a 28-19 Week 7 loss. 

    "It's frustrating. It's frustrating, but we felt like we could gain an advantage there and see if we could get some possessions back. They helped, but it wasn't enough," Campbell said postgame on Sunday. "It's too good of a football team to make (errors). And, you're not allowed to make one or two errors against a football team like that. That's what's tough, is you get in those types of games against them. It comes down to us trying to make a play in the pass game there towards the end, to get in the end zone, and (Rams defensive lineman) Aaron Donald -- we did a pretty good job for most of the day -- he gets us on one and there you go." 

    On Wednesday, since the team elected to remain in Los Angeles for one additional day, a walkthrough was scheduled. 

    The plan is for the team to return to padded practices on Thursday. 

    Campbell & Co. will be in search of their first victory of the season ahead of their bye week. 

    Detroit Lions' Week 8 Wednesday Practice Report

    Recommended Lions Articles

    campbell5

    Dan Campbell Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Win a Game

    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is preparing his team to face the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field.

    swift5

    Nick Sirianni: We Know What Type of Playmaker D'Andre Swift Is

    Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is preparing his defense to face running back D'Andre Swift.

    kraemer5

    Lions Fill One Vacant Roster Position with Offensive Lineman

    The Detroit Lions have added an offensive lineman to the 53-man roster.

    Limited practice (LP)

    • D'Andre Swift (Groin)
    • T.J. Hockenson (Ankle/Knee)
    • Trey Flowers (Knee)
    • AJ Parker (Neck)

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    hockenson5
    News

    Detroit Lions' Wednesday Practice Report

    14 seconds ago
    campbell5
    News

    Dan Campbell Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Win a Game

    3 minutes ago
    swift5
    News

    Nick Sirianni: We Know What Type of Playmaker D'Andre Swift Is

    7 minutes ago
    kraemer5
    News

    Lions Fill One Vacant Roster Position with Offensive Lineman

    11 minutes ago
    swift5
    News

    One Bold Trade Detroit Lions Could Make with Los Angeles Rams

    13 minutes ago
    howell5
    News

    Lions Select Quarterback in Latest CBS Sports Mock Draft

    10 hours ago
    worley5
    News

    Detroit Lions Release CB Daryl Worley

    Oct 26, 2021
    tomlin5
    News

    NFL News: Mike Tomlin Shows How to Deny Coaching Rumors

    Oct 26, 2021