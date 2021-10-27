Detroit Lions' Wednesday Practice Report

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Wednesday to begin their preparations for the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

For Lions head coach Dan Campbell, frustrations have started to increase since the team played very aggressively on the road against the Los Angeles Rams, but still ended up leaving SoFi Stadium with a 28-19 Week 7 loss.

"It's frustrating. It's frustrating, but we felt like we could gain an advantage there and see if we could get some possessions back. They helped, but it wasn't enough," Campbell said postgame on Sunday. "It's too good of a football team to make (errors). And, you're not allowed to make one or two errors against a football team like that. That's what's tough, is you get in those types of games against them. It comes down to us trying to make a play in the pass game there towards the end, to get in the end zone, and (Rams defensive lineman) Aaron Donald -- we did a pretty good job for most of the day -- he gets us on one and there you go."

On Wednesday, since the team elected to remain in Los Angeles for one additional day, a walkthrough was scheduled.

The plan is for the team to return to padded practices on Thursday.

Campbell & Co. will be in search of their first victory of the season ahead of their bye week.

Detroit Lions' Week 8 Wednesday Practice Report

Limited practice (LP)

D'Andre Swift (Groin)

T.J. Hockenson (Ankle/Knee)

Trey Flowers (Knee)

AJ Parker (Neck)

