Detroit Lions' Week 18 Thursday Injury Report

Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 18 Thursday Injury Report

Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 18 injury report released Thursday.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season, the Detroit Lions will have approximately a dozen unrestricted free agents to decide upon. 

Among the top priorities to re-sign is likely safety Tracy Walker, who has steadily improved all throughout his fourth season in the league. 

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn noted this week that Walker's ability to communicate, both on and off the field, has been one of his biggest improvements. 

"We ask a lot of our safeties, we really do. The one thing he’s done, he’s bought into everything that we’re trying to get done in this defense, as far as a safeties' perspective, and he’s grown," Glenn said. "He’s growing in that, and he’s also become a leader, as far as linebackers, as far as getting everybody together and watching some tape."

Glenn added, "That’s what we expect of our safeties. They are one of the captains of our team, because of the communication we ask them to do. And, he’s going to continue to grow."

Did not practice (NP)

Limited practice (LP)

  • Jared Goff (Knee) 
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Shoulder)
  • Michael Brockers (Neck)
  • Jonah Jackson (Elbow)
  • Brock Wright (Groin)

