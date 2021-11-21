Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Detroit Lions' Week 11 Inactive List

    Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 11 inactive list against the Cleveland Browns.
    The Detroit Lions (0-8-1) are 13-point road underdogs against the Cleveland Browns (5-5).

    With inclement weather in the forecast, both the Lions and Browns are expected to rush the football heavily all throughout the Week 11 contest. 

    For the Lions' defense, containing the returning Nick Chubb will be one of the primary goals. 

    "You’d like to think that it’s something that we can continue to do that -- there is something to be said about that recipe giving you the best chance to have success. I bring this up again, our defense came up with turnovers, too," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said. "That’s got to be very much a part of this. We have to have some turnovers, and we’ve got to protect the football, just like we did last week offensively. That’s as big of a part as anything is in all of this.”

    Campbell continued, “I would tell you I was happy, because I think that sometimes when you talk about these guys, to say, ‘Stop them,’ is easy to say, but that’s not always easy to do. So, I think containing him is big, and I felt like we contained Najee (Harris) last week. I think we have to try to contain Chubb this week, and if we do that and get some turnovers, we’ll have success.”

    Here is the list of the Lions' Week 11 inactives:

    WR Trinity Benson 

    OLB Trey Flowers 

    QB Jared Goff 

    RB Jermar Jefferson 

    LB Jessie Lemonier 

    OT Matt Nelson

    K Riley Patterson 

