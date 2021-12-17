Lions' Friday Injury Report: Swift Out Against Cardinals, Six Players Questionable
The Detroit Lions are unlikely to have many of their players who are on the COVID-19 reserve list back any sooner.
On Thursday, the league announced new health and safety policies to potentially allow players who test positive for COVID-19 an opportunity to return sooner than 10 days, the current waiting period.
As a result of the outbreak, three NFL games this weekend have been rescheduled until early next week.
For Detroit, a slew of players will have an opportunity to see more playing time in Week 15.
“I think that’s highly unlikely for us for that to happen. “I know we felt, talking about it last night, that some of the things that have come into play won’t help us. Now, who knows? Maybe we get lucky," Campbell told reporters on Friday. "But I don’t think it bodes well for us right now.”
Beginning last week, 10 players on the roster have tested positive and have been forced to miss game action.
In fact, center Evan Brown revealed earlier this week that he spent approximately $1,000 ordering food multiple times a day that was delivered to his home.
“I didn’t want to go out in public and pick up the food,” Brown said. “I just would rather order in and have the driver leave it, and I go down and pick it up and call it a day at that point. So that’s kind of what I did.”
Detroit is continuing their preparations for the Arizona Cardinals, who are looking to rebound from a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.
Recommended Lions Articles
T.J. Hockenson Elected Surgery After Understanding Severity of Hand Injury
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed T.J. Hockenson's thumb surgery and health status.
Lions Select DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and WR Chris Olave in Latest Mock Draft
Read more on the two players CBS Sports has the Detroit Lions selecting in its latest mock draft.
10 Players To Watch This Bowl Season
It's college bowl season! These are ten players to watch as the bowl season kicks off.
Detroit Lions' Week 15 Friday Injury Report
Did not practice (NP)
- Julian Okwara (Ankle) OUT
- D'Andre Swift (Shoulder) OUT
- Will Holden (Not injury related) Questionable
- Jonah Jackson (Back) Questionable
Limited practice (LP)
- Josh Reynolds (Thigh) Questionable
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Shoulder) Questionable
- Alex Anzalone (Ankle) Questionable
- Michael Brockers (Knee) Questionable
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.