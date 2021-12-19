Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Detroit Lions' Week 15 Inactive List: Josh Reynolds Active, Tracy Walker Inactive

    Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 15 inactive list against the Arizona Cardinals.
    The Detroit Lions (1-10-1) are 12.5-point home underdogs against the Arizona Cardinals (10-3). 

    The defense will be tested early and often by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. 

    Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn noted that most tend to highlight Murray's speed and elusiveness, but he does not want to neglect just how much of a passer the third-year signal-caller has developed into. 

    Outside of the passing attack, another weapon the Cardinals could look to is running back James Connor

    “I would say that when you just look at that player and look at where his touchdowns come from, a lot of his touchdowns come from inside the five," Glenn commented. "It’s not like they’re just long runs, so that just goes to show you what type of power this guy has because he’s getting hit. It’s the fact that he’s not going down, so we have a lot of respect for that player, especially in short-yardage situations and goal line situations that we have to make sure we wrap up and not just wrap up, but wrap up and knock back because he is falling forward on damn near every play. So, we’ve got to do a good job in that. So yes, he’s a threat and we’ve got to understand exactly what he does well and make sure we try to stop that.”

    On Sunday morning, it was announced by the team that safety Tracy Walker would miss the Cardinals game, as he is dealing with an illness. 

    Here is the list of the Lions' Week 15 inactives:

    WR Trinity Benson

    QB David Blough

    T Will Holden

    G Jonah Jackson

    OLB Julian Okwara 

    RB D'Andre Swift 

    S Tracy Walker 

