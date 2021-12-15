Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 15 injury report released Wednesday.
    The Detroit Lions and head coach Dan Campbell are attempting to conduct a normal week of practice, ahead of their Week 15 contest against the Arizona Cardinals

    Campbell explained at his Wednesday media session, "We thought about every scenario, but I know there's a fine line. I mean, we need the work. We got a lot of new faces that need looks, and you're going to fight that balance between do you have a roster to play a game, but also preparing them and making it fair for them to go in here and prepare properly to play a game."

    While there were several new faces out on the practice field, each will have the same opportunities to make an impression on the coaching staff. 

    "As far as how everybody is dealing with it, we do the best we can with it, and we're trying to keep our guys as safe as possible, but also prepare," Campbell said. "We're trying to be as smart as we can about it."

    The unit hardest hit by the COVID-19 outbreak has been the secondary. 

    On Tuesday, the Lions were awarded safety Brady Breeze off of waivers from the Tennessee Titans. 

    Detroit Lions' Week 15 Wednesday Injury Report

    Did not practice (NP)

    • Alex Anzalone (Ankle)
    • Jalen Elliott (Not injury related)
    • Will Holden (Not injury related)
    • T.J. Hockenson (Hand)
    • Julian Okwara (Ankle)
    • D'Andre Swift (Shoulder)

    Limited practice (LP)

    • Derrick Barnes (Knee)
    • Michael Brockers (Knee)
    • Austin Bryant (Shoulder) 
    • Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Shoulder)
    • Penei Sewell (Shoulder)

