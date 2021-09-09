Detroit Lions 2021 Week 1 Thursday Injury Report

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell may now have more to be concerned about ahead of his team's first regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Left tackle Taylor Decker missed Thursday's practice, calling into question his likely availability for the season opener at Ford Field.

The team has options, as they could slide in Matt Nelson to play left tackle or rookie Penei Sewell could make his NFL debut playing at left tackle.

Campbell and Co. will have interesting decisions to make in the next couple of days if Decker is ruled out, since the team is looking to get off to a good start against a tough stretch of opponents.

“I don’t know if I’m there yet just as far as that’s concerned," Campbell said about his level of nervousness ahead of the game Sunday. "I feel like there’s so much work to be done before we even get there that I’m not to that game-day jitters, first game of the season. I’m so much more, right now, about, ‘Are we giving them the right information? Are we giving them what we need to have success?’ I kind of made this comment the other day, that’s – at the end of the day, what really drives me, motivates me, but keeps me focused is, ‘Are we giving these guys the best opportunity to have success, by personnel and by scheme?’ So, that’s where my mind is at right now.”

Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

Taylor Decker (Finger)

Limited practice (LP)