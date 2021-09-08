Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 1 Wednesday Injury Report

In preparation of Sunday's season-opening game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Detroit Lions took to the practice field Wednesday.

One positive item of note is that all 53-members of the active roster were spotted at practice.

It was the first opportunity for the media to observe quarterback Jared Goff connecting with two new wideouts in Trinity Benson and KhaDarel Hodge.

Based on the comments made by head coach Dan Campbell at his pre-practice media session Wednesday, it is likely Benson will see the field more than Hodge, as they both work to acclimate to playing in a new offense.

“I think that he can be a very productive receiver for us, I do. I love his tape. I’m not going to lie to you," Campbell said. “When Brad (Holmes) showed me kind of the cut-ups that he put together of him, I was very intrigued, I was impressed. He’s got some twitch about him, he’s got plenty of speed and he’s pretty polished.”

The Lions sent a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Denver Broncos in return for Benson and Denver’s 2023 sixth-round pick.

Hodge was claimed off of the waiver wire after the Cleveland Browns waived him.

“Trinity is a good player. He’s exciting to have. He’s fast, he’s got speed, he’s smart, in and out of breaks really well, does a good job," Goff commented before practice.

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

Lions had full practice participation on Wednesday.

Limited practice (LP)

Nick Williams (Elbow)

A.J. Parker (Shoulder)

Levi Onwuzurike (Hip)

Taylor Decker (Finger)

Michael Brockers (Shouler)

