Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report: Five Players Limited

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is well aware of the quality of the Los Angeles Rams defense.

For the first time in his career, Goff will now be tasked with game planning against two of the elite players the National Football League has to offer in defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

“Yeah, sure. They’re really good. I mean, that’s the number one thing I know about practicing against those guys, they’re really good. I think I never truly understood how to game plan against Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey until you have to, right? I never had to play against those guys previously," Goff said. "They have some good players over there and they do some good things and I know as well as anyone, they’re well-coached and do a great job. So, it will be a challenge.”

The importance of practicing this week will be key for players on offense to be included in the game plan, as offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn noted on Thursday that players who miss practice or are constantly limited might not be involved as much in the offense.

"We had some guys who didn't practice as much last week, and it showed up in the game," Lynn said. "So guys who don't practice as much, we won't put as much on their plate, regardless of who they are. That's one of the things we're going to do."

Detroit Lions' Week 7 Thursday Injury Report

Limited practice (LP)