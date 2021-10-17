    • October 17, 2021
    Detroit Lions' Week 6 Inactives

    Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 6 inactive list against the Cincinnati Bengals.
    The Detroit Lions (0-5) are 3.5-point home underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2).

    Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn addressed with reporters this week his logic for rushing three defenders. 

    “Well, I will say this, the first thing I do is I look at who we have. And then, the next thing I look at is who the team has, and you make your decisions from there," Glenn explained. 

    Glenn commented further, "We’re really young in the backend, and the more you expose them to pressures and things like that, the more issues that can happen. So, you try to do the best that you can to try not to put those guys in situations to where you can expose them, and that’s always been my philosophy. Each week is different. There are some weeks where I’m like, ‘Man, listen, there is somebody that’s got to have the hard hat, and you have to wear that hat this week.’ And this week, I feel like that was the best decision to make. Just like any other week, any other decision I make in the game, I feel like those are the best decisions to make, and we go with them.”

    Here is the list of the Lions' Week 6 inactives:

    DL Eric Banks 

    WR Trinity Benson 

    DE Jashon Cornell 

    CB Mark Gilbert 

    LB Jessie Lemonier 

    CB Daryl Worley 

