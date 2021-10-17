Detroit Lions' Week 6 Inactives
The Detroit Lions (0-5) are 3.5-point home underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2).
Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn addressed with reporters this week his logic for rushing three defenders.
“Well, I will say this, the first thing I do is I look at who we have. And then, the next thing I look at is who the team has, and you make your decisions from there," Glenn explained.
Glenn commented further, "We’re really young in the backend, and the more you expose them to pressures and things like that, the more issues that can happen. So, you try to do the best that you can to try not to put those guys in situations to where you can expose them, and that’s always been my philosophy. Each week is different. There are some weeks where I’m like, ‘Man, listen, there is somebody that’s got to have the hard hat, and you have to wear that hat this week.’ And this week, I feel like that was the best decision to make. Just like any other week, any other decision I make in the game, I feel like those are the best decisions to make, and we go with them.”
Here is the list of the Lions' Week 6 inactives:
DL Eric Banks
WR Trinity Benson
DE Jashon Cornell
CB Mark Gilbert
LB Jessie Lemonier
CB Daryl Worley
