    • November 12, 2021
    Detroit Lions' Week 10 Friday Injury Report: RB Jamaal Williams Out Sunday

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 10 injury report released Friday.
    The Detroit Lions have had two full weeks to prepare for their next opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

    Coming off the bye week, Detroit's coaching staff has worked to put together a gameplan on offense and defense that will limit the talented weapons of one of the elite teams in the AFC. 

    Based on the Lions' struggles defensively, there is an expectation that Steelers running back Najee Harris will see a heavy work load, as the team is coming off a Monday Night Football victory over the Chicago Bears. 

    “When you look at them as far as their personnel, Najee (Harris) is a really good back. He’s a big back," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said this week. "Once he gets his shoulders turned downhill, he’s hard to stop. So, we’ve got to make sure we can get that guy going east to west as much as possible, and you see a lot in the red zone."

    Glenn added, "Then, they’ve got a tight end (Pat Freiermuth) that they drafted out of Penn State, he is showing up. He’s shown he’s a good player. So, those are some things -- are some guys that we’ve got to really try to focus on and not let those guys beat us and force somebody else to try to beat us."

    All week, Lions running back Jamaal Williams was held out of practice, and he will now officially miss Detroit's contest with the Steelers Sunday. 

    Detroit Lions' Week 10 Friday Injury Report

    Did not practice (NP)

    • Jamaal Williams (Thigh) Out
    • Austin Seibert (Hip) Out

    Limited practice (LP)

    • Austin Bryant (Shoulder) Questionable 

