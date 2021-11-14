Josh Reynolds Inactive for Detroit Lions in Week 10

Skip to main content
    November 14, 2021
    Detroit Lions' Week 10 Inactive List

    Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 10 inactive list against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    The Detroit Lions (0-8) are 6-point road underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3).

    With an increased emphasis on explosive plays, head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn are hoping the addition of wideout Josh Reynolds can aid quarterback Jared Goff in the future.

    Unfortunately, he will be inactive this week.  

    “I definitely think he can help. That’s why we acquired him, but Jared and him have a prior relationship in L.A., so they know each other very well," Lynn said this week. "Jared spent some time with him this morning, so that can’t do nothing but help.”

    "We’re just trying to get him up to speed as fast as possible. Anything is on the table right now, and I think he’s a pretty sharp guy," Campbell said. "It will just be how much we feel and he feels comfortable as to whether we do it or not.”

    The Lions will be without running back Jamaal Williams for a second straight game, as he is still dealing with a thigh injury. 

    Left tackle Taylor Decker's return will aid the offensive line and more importantly, some cohesion can begin to develop with rookie Penei Sewell, who will switch back to playing at right tackle. 

    Here is the list of the Lions' Week 10 inactives:

    LB Austin Bryant

    LB Jessie Lemonier 

    WR Josh Reynolds 

    DE Kevin Strong 

    RB Jamaal Williams

