Lions' Wednesday Injury Report: Jamaal Williams Misses Practice

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Wednesday to begin their preparations for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon.

One of the points of emphasis this week for the offense will be including more of the wide receivers in the game plan and increasing the targets for multiple wideouts, including rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown.

"I think Saint (St. Brown) has some versatility, and I know this, he'll block. I think there's some things that he can do inside or outside," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters at his Wednesday media session. "It's just another way of maybe trying to get him involved a little bit, but also knowing that he'll do enough dirty work to where you can do some things off of it. Let's see where we can take him a little bit, potentially."

Detroit's fourth-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft currently ranks third on the team in receptions with 27 during his rookie season.

Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn is surely hoping to increase his productivity in the second half of the season, as he only has 250 receiving yards.

"I know I'm ready, and like I said, I'm excited," St. Brown said on Monday.

Detroit Lions' Week 10 Wednesday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

Jamaal Williams (Thigh)

Limited practice (LP)

Austin Bryant (Shoulder)

Jashon Cornell (Illness)

Austin Seibert (Hip)

