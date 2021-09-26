September 26, 2021
Publish date:

Detroit Lions' Week 3 Inactives: Trey Flowers Inactive, D'Andre Swift Active

Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 3 inactive list against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Detroit Lions (0-2) are 7.5-point home underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens (1-1).

Last week, head coach Dan Campbell pinned the 35-17 Monday Night Football loss to the Green Bay Packers on his team's offense. 

After a productive first half at Lambeau Field, the Packers' defense made the necessary adjustments to hold Detroit's offense scoreless for the final two halves of play. 

“We’ve got to do a better job of staying on the field on third down and eating up this clock a little bit and resting our defense, number one," offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn told reporters this week. "But when you’re down a couple of scores late, it’s just hard to run the ball, but it is what it is.”

Lynn noted that he welcomes the pressure put on the offense by the head coach, because the standards of the entire team should be set at a very high standard. 

Dan’s an offensive coach," Lynn commented. "He understands offense and I don’t mind that pressure at all. I think the pressure brings the best out of coaches and players. Our standards are high and we need to do better."

Here is the list of the Lions' Week 3 inactives:

