Detroit Lions Wednesday Injury Report: 5 Players Ruled Out

Detroit Lions 2021 Week 12 Wednesday Injury Report
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been preparing to face quarterback Andy Dalton, who steps in as a result of Justin Fields suffering bruised ribs against the Baltimore Ravens.
For Detroit's defense, it is still expected Chicago will run the football with regularity, as the Cleveland Browns and running back Nick Chubb tallied 130 yards rushing on 22 carries.
"They’re still going to lean on the run game. They had success against us last time and that’s kind of been their MO. This is a pretty dang good (Bears David Montgomery) back," Campbell said. "They’ve got some heavy sets, so they’re going to lean on that. But, I think that the difference is I think (Andy) Dalton, an experienced guy, he’s seen a lot, done a lot, he knows the offense. To have a veteran presence, somebody who’s done it, I think probably gives them a little bit comfort I would think because he’s ready to go. He doesn’t need a lot.”
Lions quarterback Jared Goff indicated it would likely be decided on Thursday whether or not he would suit up and play.
“I feel good, better every day," Goff said. "We’ll see. I don’t know what he has said but I would probably categorize it as a game-day decision. I feel good, though. I feel really good.”
Detroit Lions' Week 12 Wednesday Injury Report
Did not practice (NP)
Recommended Lions Articles
NFL Fans Stunned, Admire Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer For Dating Model
NFL fans react online to Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer dating a model.
Jon Vaughn Has Blunt Message For Jim Harbaugh
HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" featured the story of Jon Vaughn and the allegations made against Bo Schembechler.
Lions Get Impact Pass Rusher and Wide Receiver in Latest PFF Mock Draft
Read more on what Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions do in Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft.
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Concussion) OUT
- Matt Nelson (Ankle) OUT
- Trey Flowers (Knee) OUT
- A.J. Parker (Ankle) OUT
- Trinity Benson (Knee) OUT
Limited practice (LP)
- Jared Goff (Oblique) Questionable
- Jermar Jefferson (Knee/ankle) Questionable
- Michael Brockers (Knee) Questionable
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.