Detroit Lions Wednesday Injury Report: 5 Players Ruled Out

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been preparing to face quarterback Andy Dalton, who steps in as a result of Justin Fields suffering bruised ribs against the Baltimore Ravens.

For Detroit's defense, it is still expected Chicago will run the football with regularity, as the Cleveland Browns and running back Nick Chubb tallied 130 yards rushing on 22 carries.

"They’re still going to lean on the run game. They had success against us last time and that’s kind of been their MO. This is a pretty dang good (Bears David Montgomery) back," Campbell said. "They’ve got some heavy sets, so they’re going to lean on that. But, I think that the difference is I think (Andy) Dalton, an experienced guy, he’s seen a lot, done a lot, he knows the offense. To have a veteran presence, somebody who’s done it, I think probably gives them a little bit comfort I would think because he’s ready to go. He doesn’t need a lot.”

Lions quarterback Jared Goff indicated it would likely be decided on Thursday whether or not he would suit up and play.

“I feel good, better every day," Goff said. "We’ll see. I don’t know what he has said but I would probably categorize it as a game-day decision. I feel good, though. I feel really good.”

Detroit Lions' Week 12 Wednesday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Concussion) OUT

Matt Nelson (Ankle) OUT

Trey Flowers (Knee) OUT

A.J. Parker (Ankle) OUT

Trinity Benson (Knee) OUT

Limited practice (LP)

Jared Goff (Oblique) Questionable

Jermar Jefferson (Knee/ankle) Questionable

Michael Brockers (Knee) Questionable

