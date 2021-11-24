Detroit Lions Wednesday Injury Report: 5 Players Ruled Out

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Detroit Lions 2021 Week 12 Wednesday Injury Report

    Read more on the Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 12 injury report released Wednesday.
    Author:

    Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has been preparing to face quarterback Andy Dalton, who steps in as a result of Justin Fields suffering bruised ribs against the Baltimore Ravens. 

    For Detroit's defense, it is still expected Chicago will run the football with regularity, as the Cleveland Browns and running back Nick Chubb tallied 130 yards rushing on 22 carries. 

    "They’re still going to lean on the run game. They had success against us last time and that’s kind of been their MO. This is a pretty dang good (Bears David Montgomery) back," Campbell said. "They’ve got some heavy sets, so they’re going to lean on that. But, I think that the difference is I think (Andy) Dalton, an experienced guy, he’s seen a lot, done a lot, he knows the offense. To have a veteran presence, somebody who’s done it, I think probably gives them a little bit comfort I would think because he’s ready to go. He doesn’t need a lot.”

    Lions quarterback Jared Goff indicated it would likely be decided on Thursday whether or not he would suit up and play. 

    “I feel good, better every day," Goff said. "We’ll see. I don’t know what he has said but I would probably categorize it as a game-day decision. I feel good, though. I feel really good.”

    Detroit Lions' Week 12 Wednesday Injury Report

    Did not practice (NP)

    Recommended Lions Articles

    zimmer5

    NFL Fans Stunned, Admire Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer For Dating Model

    NFL fans react online to Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer dating a model.

    USATSI_17212132_168388382_lowres

    Jon Vaughn Has Blunt Message For Jim Harbaugh

    HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" featured the story of Jon Vaughn and the allegations made against Bo Schembechler.

    USATSI_17203319_168388382_lowres

    Lions Get Impact Pass Rusher and Wide Receiver in Latest PFF Mock Draft

    Read more on what Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions do in Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft.

    Limited practice (LP)

    • Jared Goff (Oblique) Questionable
    • Jermar Jefferson (Knee/ankle) Questionable
    • Michael Brockers (Knee) Questionable

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    goff5
    News

    Detroit Lions Wednesday Injury Report: 5 Players Ruled Out

    28 seconds ago
    zimmer5
    News

    NFL Fans Stunned, Admire Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer For Dating Model

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17212132_168388382_lowres
    News

    Jon Vaughn Has Blunt Message For Jim Harbaugh

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17203319_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions Get Impact Pass Rusher and Wide Receiver in Latest PFF Mock Draft

    5 hours ago
    boyle5
    News

    Tim Boyle: 'I Want to Throw the Ball'

    6 hours ago
    lions5
    News

    Why the Detroit Lions Still Deserve to Have Thanksgiving Day Classic

    22 hours ago
    goff5
    News

    Lions 'Leaning' Towards Starting Jared Goff against Bears

    22 hours ago
    tate5
    News

    Look: Golden Tate Posts Workout in Lions Helmet

    22 hours ago