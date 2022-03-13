Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Cap Space Compared to Other NFL Teams

Here is a ranking of the cap space for all 32 NFL teams.

The Detroit Lions enter free agency with a healthy amount of cap space to spend on free agents, compared to the rest of the National Football League. 

Despite having more resources to allocate on improving the roster, general manager Brad Holmes and the Lions' front office will continue to stick to their plan regarding player acquisition. 

“We’re going to still find guys that fit," Holmes explained to reporters. "Regardless of however much resources that we have, we’re still going to find guys that are aligned, that truly fit what we’re about. You bring up the guys that had chips on their shoulders and things to prove, well a lot of times experiences shape people often. Like I said, we’re a gritty group, so I’m not saying that we’re looking for one-year deal guys, but we’re still looking at guys that fit who we are. We’ll just probably be able to get a little bit more.”

Here is a ranking of every team in the league's cap space heading into free agency, according to overthecap.com.

  • 32. $-45,844,202 -- Packers
  • 31. $-24,740,567 -- Saints
  • 30. $-20,273,914 -- Rams
  • 29. $-15,004,897 -- Vikings
  • 28. $-10,848,779 -- Buccaneers
  • 27. $-7,647,520 -- Giants
  • 26. $-6,357,797 -- 49ers
  • 25. $-6,250,465 -- Chiefs
  • 24. $-1,110,518 -- Cowboys
  • 23. $440,821 -- Bills
  • 22. $3,485,033 -- Titans
  • 21. $4,200,017 -- Falcons
  • 20. $5,487,186 -- Cardinals
  • 19. $5,914,695 -- Commanders
  • 18. $13,423,971 -- Patriots
  • 17. $15,650,982 -- Ravens
  • 16. $17,262,650 -- Eagles
  • 15. $17,619,833 -- Texans
  • 14. $17,783,225 -- Raiders
  • 13. $17,948,115 -- Browns
  • 12. $23,539,246 -- Broncos
  • 11. $24,566,690 -- Chargers
  • 10. $25,793,894 -- Lions
  • 9.  $26,562,447 -- Panthers
  • 8.  $28,811,582 -- Steelers
  • 7.  $29,773,726 -- Bears
  • 6.  $34,640,967 -- Bengals
  • 5.  $40,033,306 -- Jaguars
  • 4.  $48,536,765 -- Jets
  • 3.  $49,922,502 -- Seahawks
  • 2.  $51,317,989 -- Dolphins
  • 1.  $69,806,446 -- Colts

