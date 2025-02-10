Detroit Lions 2024 Season Awards
The Detroit Lions came up short of their biggest goal, but enjoyed a banner season in 2024.
While the overwhelming sentiment will ultimately be disappointment with the team not reaching the Super Bowl, they were the best team in the NFC and set a franchise record for wins with a 15-2 record.
The team's success was fueled by a number of exceptional performances. With the 2024 season officially finished, all eyes are now on the team's preparations for what could be another superb campaign in 2025.
Before looking ahead, it's time to look back at the 2024 season with Lions OnSI's annual season awards.
Most Valuable Player: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown continued his ascent toward becoming one of the best receivers in the game, and after another 1,000-yard-plus season, there should be no question about his place amongst the top echelon of players at the position.
The USC product has surpassed 100 catches and 1,000 yards in each of the last three season and is a model of consistency for Detroit's offense. His production was helped by the emergence of Jameson Williams as the team's No. 2 wide receiver, but St. Brown is the true alpha of the group because of his ability to do it all.
Without St. Brown, the Lions would be lacking an elite physical presence who finds ways to get open at all levels despite being somewhat undersized for the position. He has carved out space alongside the best receivers in the league and rightfully earned a hefty extension.
Finalists: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, QB Jared Goff.
Offensive Player of the Year: RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Drafted 12th overall in the 2023 draft, Gibbs has been viewed by the organization as more than just a running back. After a strong finish to his rookie year, he exploded onto the scene with a phenomenal sophomore season.
He rushed for 1,412 yards, fourth-most in the league, at a 5.6 yards-per-carry clip. This made him one of the league's most explosive backs statistically, and his blazing speed was routinely on display.
The Alabama product scored 20 all-purpose touchdowns in the regular season, the most by any player in the league in 2024. When his backfield running mate David Montgomery missed the last three games with a knee injury, Gibbs stood up to the challenge of an increased workload and produced three straight games with over 100 rushing yards.
His final regular season game may have been his crowning achievement, as he rushed for 104 yards and accounted for four touchdowns. With his ability to contribute out of the backfield as a receiver and his abilities established, Gibbs could be in the mix for NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2025.
Finalists: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR Jameson Williams.
Defensive Player of the Year: S Kerby Joseph
Joseph made a statement in his third NFL season, leading the league in interceptions while demonstrating marked improvement working alongside Brian Branch. After recording four interceptions apiece in each of his first two seasons, he doubled his career total with nine in 2024.
The Illinois was snubbed from the Pro Bowl, but earned First-Team All-Pro honors for his performance. He had a two-interception game against the 49ers and recorded multiple takeaways in big moments for the Lions' defense.
In a year where the Lions' defense was so beat up due to injuries, Joseph was a consistent presence and established himself as one of the best safeties in the game.
Finalists: DE Aidan Hutchinson, S Brian Branch.
Rookie of the Year: CB Terrion Arnold
Injuries and development were a theme for Detroit's 2024 rookie class. The lone member of the group to play consistent snaps was Arnold, who started 15 games after being drafted in the first round.
Arnold struggled some early in the year, particularly with being too hands-on at the catch point. He was tied for the league lead in pass interference penalties with seven. Part of this was the product of him playing the style that defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn desired, as the team didn't seem panicked with the penalties.
As the season went on, he demonstrated growth. He should have a big role in 2025, and will compete for the team's top corner spot if Carlton Davis does not return.
Finalists: OL Christian Mahogany, RB Sione Vaki.
Most Improved Player: WR Jameson Williams
Williams had shown flashes of stardom at points in his first two seasons, and with a full offseason and no injury concerns he was able to break out. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time and set new career-best totals in many categories.
The Alabama product became the team's bona fide second wide receiver option. He exhibited a more diverse route tree while proving himself to be one of the game's fastest wide receivers.
Williams did serve a two-game suspension midway through the year. The 2025 season will be a big one for him, as he can continue to grow in what should be a big role in Detroit's offense.
Finalists: S Kerby Joseph, LB Jack Campbell.
Assistant Coach of the Year: OC Ben Johnson
Johnson was the NFL's Assistant Coach of the Year after directing an offense that was one of the best in franchise history. Detroit finished first in the league in scoring, second in yards and broke multiple franchise records along the way.
Detroit hopes to continue that momentum with new offensive coordinator John Morton, as Johnson departed to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn also deserves credit, as the Lions withstood several devastating injuries on defense. Glenn continued to find ways to help the team win in the midst of numerous changes within his group.
Finalists: Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Offensive line coach Hank Fraley.
Moment of the Year: Gibbs scores four touchdowns to clinch No. 1 seed in Week 18
Through the Lions' excellent start, the division rival Minnesota Vikings kept pace the entire way. Both teams were 14-2 heading into the regular season finale, with the winner set to have the No. 1 seed for the postseason.
Detroit got an excellent performance from Jahmyr Gibbs, who scored four total touchdowns. The defense stifled Sam Darnold and the high-powered Vikings offense, forcing just three field goals and two turnovers on downs in a dominant 31-9 victory.
Finalists: Jameson Williams' hook-and-ladder touchdown against 49ers, Jared Goff's perfect performance against Seattle.