Detroit Lions 2025 Key Dates
The Detroit Lions are firmly in a Super Bowl chase, but the offseason is growing ever-closer.
The Lions are hoping to hoist a Lombardi Trophy prior to turning the page next season. The offseason calendar is in full swing for the teams not in the postseason mix, as the schedule of the NFL keeps churning along.
Though the season is near its end, there are plenty of big events for the offseason that are on the horizon.
Here are key dates for the Lions' throughout the remainder of the postseason and the offseason in 2025.
Jan. 11-13: Wild Card Round. The Lions will host the lowest-remaining seed in the next round.
Jan. 15: Deadline for underclassmen collegiate players not playing in the national championship to declare for the NFL Draft.
Jan. 18-19: NFL Divisional Round. The Lions' date and time for this round is TBD.
Jan. 24: Deadline for underclassmen collegiate players playing in the national championship to declare for the NFL Draft.
Jan. 26: Conference championship games. The NFC Championship is scheduled to be the first of the day, kicking off at 3 p.m. on FOX.
Jan. 30: East-West Shrine Bowl in Arlington, Texas.
Feb. 1: Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
Feb. 2: Pro Bowl Games Championship in Orlando, Florida.
Feb. 9: Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Feb. 18: Teams can begin designating franchise tags or transition players.
Feb. 24-March 3: The NFL Scouting Combine is held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
March 4: The deadlien for teams to use the franchise tag or designate a transition player.
March 10-12: The NFL's legal tampering period begins at noon on March 10, which is the unofficial start of free agency. During the tampering period, which runs through 4 p.m. on March 12, teams can negotiate deals with agents of players who will be unrestricted free agents.
March 12: At the conclusion of the tampering period, 4 p.m. on March 12, the new league year begins. Teams can officially begin signing players at this time.
March 30-April 2: The NFL meetings from Palm Beach, Florida.
April 7: The first day that teams with new head coaches can begin offseason workout programs.
April 16: The final day that teams can host, test, interview or conduct physicals for Draft prospects at the team facility.
April 18: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 21: The first day that teams with returning head coaches can begin offseason workout programs.
April 23: The final day for teams to match restricted free agency offer sheets. It is also the final day that teams can conduct virtual interviews with draft-eligible players.
April 24-26: The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
May 1: The deadline for teams to utilize the fifth-year option on players taken in the first round of the 2022 Draft, with the Lions having to decide on Aidan Hutchinson and Jameson Williams.
May 2-5 or May 9-12: Teams can choose from either of these two options to conduct their three-day rookie minicamp.
May 14-18: The NFLPA rookie premiere event in Los Angeles, California.
May 20-21: The NFL spring meetings and coach accelerator program in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
June 1: The final day that clubs can tender unsigned restricted free agents who receive a qualifying offer.
June 15: Deadline for the team to withdraw qualifying offers to players who are restricted free agents and hold onto exclusive negotiating rights.
July 15: Deadline for players who received the frachise tag to sign a new contract or extension. After 4 p.m. on this day, players who fit this criteria can sign only one-year deals in the upcoming season.
Mid-July: Training camp begins on different dates for various teams across the league. Last season, the Lions opened training camp on July 24. Rookies and other players who have never signed an NFL contract can report seven days prior to veteran players.