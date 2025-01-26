Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
With just three total games remaining in the 2024 season, many teams have turned their focus to the offseason. This includes the Detroit Lions, which were eliminated by the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round.
The Lions currently hold the 28th pick in the NFL Draft. While the premier talent may be off the board by the time they pick, there are plenty of options that could suit Detroit's needs.
Here's my first prediction for how the first round plays out in the 2025 NFL Draft. Picks No. 29-32 are not finalized, as they will be determined by the results of the conference championship games and the Super Bowl.
1. Tennessee Titans — EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State
Carter was a dominant force for the Nittany Lions this year, with 12 total sacks. He had four sacks in the playoffs, including two against Notre Dame while dealing with an injury. He has a high ceiling and would allow the Titans to build their defense around a budding star on the edge.
2. Cleveland Browns — CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
The Heisman Trophy winner has the ability to be a difference maker on either side of the ball. Regardless of where he ends up, he'll bring star power to the Browns and would give coach Kevin Stefanski some creative options both offensively and defensively.
3. New York Giants — QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Sanders and the Big Apple are a solid match. He has the skill-set to contribute immediately, and while his pocket presence needs fine-tuning he has the accuracy and awareness to be productive early in his career.
4. New England Patriots — OT Will Campbell, LSU
After Drake Maye showed plenty of promise, the Patriots would be wise to begin building a strong offensive line around him. Campbell, a star up front at LSU, is the first step in that journey.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars — CB Will Johnson, Michigan
Injuries plagued Johnson in 2024, but his ceiling is among the highest in the class. The Jaguars need cornerback help, and he can provide that from the start.
6. Las Vegas Raiders — QB Cam Ward, Miami (Florida)
After the Giants took Sanders, Las Vegas and new head coach Pete Carroll wind up with the dynamic Ward. He starred last season at Miami, and while he has room to develop, he has shown signs of being a solid NFL starter in the near future.
7. New York Jets — DT Mason Graham, Michigan
New Jets head coach, and former Lions defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn uses his first pick on one of the best interior talents. Graham was dominant on the interior at Michigan and has the quickness and strength to carry that production into the pros.
8. Carolina Panthers — WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
McMillan is a physical force at 6-foot-5, and would be the type of downfield threat that the Panthers need around Bryce Young. Carolina rewards the young quarterback for his strong finish to the season by adding a versatile wideout.
9. New Orleans Saints — TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
Warren is one of the better skill-position talents in the Draft. He played a huge part in the Nittany Lions' run to the semi-finals and will be an instant contributor for whomever the Saints hire as their next head coach.
10. Chicago Bears — OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
New head coach Ben Johnson takes a page out of his former team's book by selecting an offensive lineman with his first pick. Banks is a sturdy blocker who will provide good protection for Caleb Williams.
11. San Francisco 49ers — OL Armond Membou, Missouri
With questions about the future of their offensive line, the 49ers take the versatile Membou who could play tackle or slide inside to guard.
12. Dallas Cowboys — RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
With the Cowboys' run game struggling throughout the 2024 season, the Heisman Trophy finalist is an instant upgrade. Jeanty is a big-play threat and could be a dynamic talent for new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
13. Miami Dolphins — S Malaki Starks, Georgia
With the Dolphins having so much talent on offense currently, they elect to add to their secondary. Starks is among the best defensive backs in the class and has plenty of range for the position, making him a ballhawking threat in the back-half of Miami's defense.
14. Indianapolis Colts — DE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Once thought to be the potential first overall pick in the draft, Pearce's stock has dipped some throughout the college football season. The Colts added a talent at this position last year in Laiatu Latu, and decide to double up on getting after the quarterback with one of the best talents at the position.
15. Atlanta Falcons — DE Mykel Williams, Georgia
The Falcons could also use some help on the edge, and elect to take a chance on the Georgia product. Williams was dealing with injuries throughout the year, but has the explosiveness to be exactly what the Falcons need.
16. Arizona Cardinals — DL Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
Stewart is an intriguing talent with the ability to play on the edge or potentially slide in. The Cardinals have lacked a strong interior presence, and this could be a really solid fit.
17. Cincinnati Bengals — WR Luther Burden, Missouri
If Tee Higgins does not re-sign, the Bengals would have to be thrilled with Burden still being on the board. He's not an exact replacement from a style perspective, but Burden is a dynamic threat who would thrive working with Joe Burrow.
18. Seattle Seahawks — DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan
Grant is a phenomenal athlete for his size, and a reunion with his former defensive coordinator at Michigan makes plenty of sense.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — CB Jahdae Barron, Texas
Barron is a player who could continue to rise throughout the pre-draft process. He had a strong year for Texas and was a huge takeaway threat, giving the Buccaneers a new option at corner working with All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
20. Denver Broncos — LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
While off-ball linebackers sometimes don't warrant high consideration, Campbell is an expectation. He's very athletic and would gel nicely with Vance Joseph's defensive scheme.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers — CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
The wide receiver position was in consideration here, but I went with Morrison due to his schematic fit for the Steelers' defense. Pittsburgh would add a second young corner alongside Joey Porter Jr.
22. Los Angeles Chargers — TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
The Chargers are rebuilding skill talent around Justin Herbert, and after hitting on the Ladd McConkey pick a season ago they elect to have coach Jim Harbaugh reunite with Loveland to be the team's primary tight end.
23. Green Bay Packers — CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina
Revel suffered a torn ACL and missed all but three games this year. While this led to his stock dropping, a team will ultimately be very happy with what they get in terms of his talent. With questions about Jaire Alexander's future, he lands in Green Bay.
24. Minnesota Vikings — DT Walter Nolen, Mississippi
Minnesota elects to add juice to its interior with Nolen, who had 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss for the Rebels last season.
25. Houston Texans — WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
With Stefon Diggs set to hit free agency, the Texans pair C.J. Stroud with one of his former teammates in Egbuka. The Buckeye is a strong route runner and has the route tree to excel at the NFL level.
26. Los Angeles Rams — OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State
Prior to a knee injury, Simmons could've been taken higher. As a result, how he fares in offseason workouts and the rest of the pre-draft process will determine ultimately whether or not he is a first-round pick. With the Rams having a need at the position, they take a chance on the high ceiling.
27. Baltimore Ravens — WR Matthew Golden, Texas
Golden is another dynamic offensive talent, and the Ravens need more young talent at the position. Zay Flowers has been good and Tez Walker has potential, and adding Golden to the mix would give Lamar Jackson even more young talent around him.
28. Detroit Lions — DE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
While Marshall's Mike Green was also heavily considered, the Lions are going with Sawyer in my first prediction. Some will look away from the Ohio State product, but he fits the Lions' mold with his relentless rushing style and physical nature. He helped his stock with his performance in the playoffs and has the tools to be a big contributor.
29. Washington Commanders — OT Josh Conerly, Oregon
Much like the Patriots and Drake Maye, the Commanders add a piece to help build around Jayden Daniels. Conerly is another talented player who may need some development, but has the right skill set to succeed.
30. Kansas City Chiefs — OT Jonah Savaiinea, Arizona
The Chiefs have two veteran tackles, and Savaiinea is an ideal player to be mentored by both in his development.
31. Philadelphia Eagles — DE Mike Green, Marshall
Green is a talented rusher who could rise throughout the draft process after excelling at Marshall. Here, he lands with the Eagles as a potential Brandon Graham replacement.
32. Buffalo Bills — DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
Another key piece in Ohio State's run to the championship, he isn't the flashiest from a pass-rush perspective but would be a consistent run-stuffer for Buffalo's defense.